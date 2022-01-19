The final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ continues next month with Daryl heading to a new community. Here’s the new trailer.

Jerry’s back in a new trailer for ‘TWD’ season 11b trailer with Daryl and Maggie. AMC

AMC released a new trailer for the final season of “The Walking Dead” on Wednesday.

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and more will wind up at the Commonwealth community.

“TWD” returns February 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream a week early on AMC+.

Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Negan, and more are back in a new trailer for “The Walking Dead‘s” final season and many of them are heading to the Commonwealth community.

Here’s the official synopsis from AMC for the second part of the final season:

‘The Walking Dead’ returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

AMC also released new artwork for the next eight episodes of the series.

Daryl, Carol, and Maggie are front and center on the new artwork for the final season. AMC

There are only 16 episodes of “The Walking Dead” left.

“TWD” will premiere Sunday, February 20 on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will still stream a week early on AMC+, starting on Sunday, February 13.

You can follow along with our coverage here.