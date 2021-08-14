8 new cast members joining ‘The Walking Dead’ for its final season

- “TWD” is adding a number of new cast members to its final, 11th season.
- “All My Children” alumnus Jacob Young and Margot Bingham are among the new cast joining TWDFamily.
- “The Walking Dead” returns to AMC on Sunday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET and AMC+ August 15.
If you haven’t been keeping up with the show, the large ensemble is currently split into two groups. Four of our main characters (Eugene, Yumiko, Princess, and Ezekiel) have been taken prisoner by a strange group of mystery soldiers who live at a very large community named the Commonwealth. (You can read more about the group here.)
The majority of “TWD” cast — Daryl, Negan, Maggie, Carol, Father Gabriel, Aaron, Rosita, and more — are all back at Alexandria, searching for food for their families and friends. With the Whisperers defeated at the end of season 10, you would think that would be easy, but there’s always another villainous group out on the horizon.
Unfortunately, another mystery group, called the Reapers, has it out for Maggie and her people and they’re going to become a problem for Daryl and the others, too.
Most of the new faces we expect to see should all be members of the Commonwealth or the Reapers.
They’re led by a pretty reasonable governor named Pamela Milton and are protected by a large army of trained, armored soldiers.
Previously, some fans — and even actress Jayne Atkinson — thought Georgie may have teased a different version of this character back on season eight.
AMC recently confirmed Robins (“The Boys,” “The Blacklist”) will take on the role from the comics.
In the comics, Lance is one of the book keeper’s of the Commonwealth. He’s the one to greet and interview Eugene and the group before they enter the Commonwealth.
On the show, he seems to have more of a pivotal role in the community.
“We absolutely love each other,” Lázaro told Insider in March of speaking with Shaw.
“He’s a fantastic person. I’m very excited to hopefully have some deep scenes with him,” she added.
We won’t have to wait long to meet Mercer on season 11.
Bingham joins the cast as a series regular for season 11.
“Deaver” isn’t a character from the comics and for all we know it’s just a codename for the real character Young is playing.
If we had to guess, Young is playing one of two characters: A reaper who is out to get Maggie or Pamela Milton’s spoiled son, Sebastian.
We’ve seen Young play the latter as fan-favorite JR Chandler on “All My Children.” Though we’d love to see some Chandler vibes on “TWD,” Young’s bearded look of late has us putting him on team Reaper. We’re ready.
In a statement, Fortier told Insider she’s “absolutely thrilled” to join the show’s final season.
“The show is legendary and literally everyone of my friend’s favorite shows, so to get cast on it and play such a great role was a total dream job,” Fortier said via email, adding that while she couldn’t say much about her character, she teased, “I will say Agatha is a badass and women will be proud!”