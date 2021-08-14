8 new cast members joining ‘The Walking Dead’ for its final season

Why is “TWD” adding so many new faces in its final season?

Great question.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the show, the large ensemble is currently split into two groups. Four of our main characters (Eugene, Yumiko, Princess, and Ezekiel) have been taken prisoner by a strange group of mystery soldiers who live at a very large community named the Commonwealth. (You can read more about the group here.)

The majority of “TWD” cast — Daryl, Negan, Maggie, Carol, Father Gabriel, Aaron, Rosita, and more — are all back at Alexandria, searching for food for their families and friends. With the Whisperers defeated at the end of season 10, you would think that would be easy, but there’s always another villainous group out on the horizon.

Unfortunately, another mystery group, called the Reapers, has it out for Maggie and her people and they’re going to become a problem for Daryl and the others, too.

Most of the new faces we expect to see should all be members of the Commonwealth or the Reapers.