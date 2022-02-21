8 details you may have missed on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’ premiere

The classroom Daryl fights in has instructions on the board that could’ve helped the Reaper he attacked.

The chalkboard in Ms. Adams’ class gives instructions on what to do if they’re lost in the world an acronym: S.T.O.P.:

Stop as soon as you realize you’re lost.

Think about the situation.

Observe your surroundings.

Plan what to do.

There’s another note that says to “always help your friends” and use the buddy system.

That last bit is pretty funny if you consider that Daryl and Father Gabriel were just helping each other out to get the best of one of the Reapers.

They were definitely putting some of the four-step “S.T.O.P.” plan into motion while sneaking through the community to take out the Reaper group quietly.