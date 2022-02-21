8 details you may have missed on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’ premiere

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode nine of “The Walking Dead,” “No Other Way.”
- Insider rounds up some of the smaller moments you may have overlooked on the premiere
- Callan McAuliffe shares how Alden died off-screen and take another look at Maggie’s outfit.
Stop as soon as you realize you’re lost.
Think about the situation.
Observe your surroundings.
Plan what to do.
There’s another note that says to “always help your friends” and use the buddy system.
That last bit is pretty funny if you consider that Daryl and Father Gabriel were just helping each other out to get the best of one of the Reapers.
They were definitely putting some of the four-step “S.T.O.P.” plan into motion while sneaking through the community to take out the Reaper group quietly.
In an interview with Insider, McAuliffe told Insider that, despite his injuries, he liked to believe that Alden faced off against the Reapers.
“I like to think that by some miracle, Alden mustered a final burst of energy and managed to, despite some 20 to 30 debilitating and likely mortal belly stab wounds, that he managed to take a full-strength Reaper out with him,” McAuliffe explained.
It’s tough to tell on Sunday’s episode, but Alden was eventually killed when one of the Reapers slit his throat.
“Though I was either dead or near-enough to dead when the reapers stumbled upon me in the church, they saw fit to break both my legs and cut my throat because they decided I hadn’t been harmed enough,” McAuliffe said of what happened to Alden off-screen.
“If I could do it all over again… I’d have killed every single one of you,” Negan tells a horrified Maggie, at the time.
Maggie, perhaps with Negan’s words in mind, then decides to kill almost every last Reaper except for Leah (that may cause trouble in the future).
Instead of a red scarf and black leather jacket, Maggie wears a red shirt, and, what appear to be, fingerless leather black gloves.
When Insider pointed out those similarities to “TWD” stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Seth Gilliam, and Lynn Collins, the trio gave a collective, “Ooo.”
“At this point in the story, they’re seeing elements of their own decision making in the other, and, definitely for Maggie, that’s an unsettling feeling and an unsettling idea because she wants nothing to do with Negan,” showrunner Angela Kang said in a bonus feature for the episode on AMC+.
“Yet, she makes this decision in this episode to basically kill them all. That puts her in kind of this dark place,” Kang adds.
“From Negan’s side, he’s looking at a mirror of himself and going, ‘This is unsettling for me, too,'” Kang said on AMC+ as the scene played over, spliced with footage of Negan from the season seven premiere with his baseball bat.
“I think he realizes the way that he led, in some ways, caused a lot of unease and was not a positive way of bringing people into his organization like he maybe thought it was,” she added. “I think both characters are doing a lot of soul searching at this point.”
In addition to believing that Maggie could one day decide to kill him in a similar way, it’s part of the reason he leaves the group on Sunday’s episode.
“It’s not ever gonna be over,” Morgan told Insider of Negan’s decision to depart. “And I think him leaving is sort of the only way that anyone’s gonna find peace.”
While most of the group probably doesn’t care either way for Negan, because of his past, Gilliam says that’s not true of Gabriel.
“I think he did consider Negan somewhat of a friend,” Gilliam said, adding that his character did feel like “Negan would be a viable member of this new group.”
As to whether or not Gabriel believes Maggie’s response is another question.
Since he already had the comic mapped out without Negan moving forward, we only see him again in the series’ final comic. It’s revealed he’s alive and has been living his days out in a farmhouse.
Morgan teased to Insider that when — not if — we see Negan again he won’t be alone.
“When he reappears, he’s gonna have a mysterious friend with him,” Morgan said of the woman seen with him in January’s trailer for the series. “We will find out more then.”
