8 details you may have missed on ‘The Walking Dead’ 11A finale

Kirsten Acuna
TWD 1108 daryl
Daryl made one small critical mistake on Sunday’s ‘TWD.’ AMC
  • Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 11, episode 8, “For Blood.”
  • Insider breaks down moments you may have missed, including two appearances you may have overlooked.
  • Showrunner Angela Kang tells us about a change to how they’ve done the walkers.
Carol volunteers to help patch the wall after not wanting to have anything to do with wall security earlier in the season.
TWD 1108 Carol wall
Carol finally volunteers to fix the wall at Alexandria… when it’s too late. AMC
Carol was supposed to help fortify the wall early in the season and couldn’t be bothered.

She set her mind on searching for Connie and food for the community. (To be fair, food was important too.) Aaron wasn’t happy with her at the top of the season for dipping out of wall fortification.

He may be upset with Carol when the show returns if harm comes to anyone he loves since the walls crumbled in the first place.

One of the oldest members of the Alexandria community, Barbara, is still alive.
Barbara TWD 1108
Barbara is one of the longest living background characters on the show. The apocalypse has hardened her. AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider
Who’s Barbara? She’s one of the original inhabitants of the Alexandria community who first appeared on season five of “TWD.” Played by Mandi Christine Kerr, she’s appeared on over 20 episodes of the show and acts as a babysitter to the community kids. 

She can be seen inside the house next to Gabriel and with the kids on Sunday’s episode. 

During a party when Rick and the gang first arrived to the community, Barbara was hoping for a dentist. If she makes it through the storm, maybe she’ll find one if she gets to the Commonwealth.

There’s a reason Carol gets a bit emotional and smiles when Connie says she wants to go with her to fix the wall.
Connie and Carol TWD 1108
Connie and Carol are hopefully going to have some therapeutic bonding time. AMC
Carol’s been feeling guilty for Connie’s possible death from the walker cave-in on season 10. Carol probably felt like Connie (Lauren Ridloff) would resent her for what happened inside the cave. 

On “Talking Dead,” after episode six, Ridloff said, “I don’t think Connie actually holds any anger or resentment towards Carol.”

Ridloff said because of Carol’s experience with claustrophobia in the cave that she may understand Carol more than ever.

Many of the walkers you’ve seen on the season’s first eight episodes have had digital enhancements or screen-printed masks because of the pandemic.
TWD 1108 walkers
Walkers are handled differently on the final season of ‘TWD.’ Josh Stringer/AMC
Showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly recently that every single episode of the show’s final season has been impacted by pandemic limitations in some way. 

When Insider asked if she could expand on that at all, she explained that they can’t film zombie scenes in the same way

“We can’t have the kinds of numbers on set that we [usually] do,” Kang told Insider. “[Executive producer and special effects makeup guru] Greg Nicotero and his team have even had to change the way that they do makeup so that it’s done faster. There’s screen printed masks that some people are wearing and there’s a lot more digital enhancement.”

“Anytime you’re seeing stuff with crowds, even when it’s human crowds at the Commonwealth, there’s often a digital enhancement happening that we wouldn’t always have done normally,” Kang added.

Father Gabriel is there for Maggie in her moment of need, similar to when she had his back on the season 10 finale.
TWD Maggie and Gabriel saving each other
These two always have each other’s backs. AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider
This was a nice little call back to the season 10 finale.

We hope Maggie continues to have Gabriel’s because we’re concerned (as is actor Seth Gilliam) that he could go at any moment from the show.

If you were stunned by why Leah killed Pope, a person she saw as her Father figure, and then turned her back on Daryl, it was out of loyalty to her family.
TWD 1108 Pope death
Leah kills Pope on Sunday’s 11A finale. Josh Stringer/AMC
Upon a first watch, the most puzzling and shocking moment is Leah’s decision to kill Pope and then pin it on Daryl. 

As much as Leah likes Daryl, it appears, in the moment, that she can’t get past the fact that Daryl lied to her about Maggie being a part of his family. Family means a lot to her as well, and, at that point, because Daryl lied to her, she feels more loyal to the family that has been there for her consistently.

At this point, if Pope’s not going to look out for her family, then she’s going to take charge and do it herself. 

“This group has given her the only family that has ever meant anything to her,” Kang said in a behind-the-scenes feature on AMC+ of the Reapers. “It’s the only stability that’s she’s ever really had in her life.”

“At the point at which it becomes Pope obsessing about this person Maggie out there and not protecting her own brothers-in-arms, that’s not gonna work for Leah,” Kang added. “It’s really upsetting and she’s feels like he has definitely crossed something that is a clear, clear line.”

Of Daryl and Leah’s relationship, Kang described it as one that had “sort of a toxicity at the base.”

“They may have once had a romantic relationship, but they’re never gonna choose each other over the people that they have loved and fought for, because they simply cannot really trust each other,” said Kang.

If Daryl didn’t throw a knife into one of Leah’s Reaper brothers after she killed Pope, she may not have turned on Daryl.
TWD 1108 Leah and Daryl
Daryl made a strategic mistake by killing a Reaper in front of Leah. AMC
“Leah does kill Pope and Daryl was right, Leah was at a place where she was willing to help him with that because Pope was too far gone,” Kang said on AMC+. 

“But when he threw that knife into the heart of Ancheta’s chest, it became this reminder for her of, ‘Yes, he was right about Pope, but how many of my people have died because of this Maggie coming back into these walls? How many more of my people are going to die?'” Kang added, saying that at the end of the day they both will always choose their own families over each other. 

Soap opera star Jacob Young made a brief appearance on Sunday’s “TWD.”
TWD 1108 Jacob Young Deaver
Did you recognize Jacob Young? AMC
This was an easy one to miss. Honestly, you likely didn’t even realize that the Reaper named Deaver was “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “All My Children” star.

He was the Reaper who was killed by Gabriel after a scuffle with Maggie.

