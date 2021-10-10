8 details you may have missed on ‘The Walking Dead’ 11A finale

- Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 11, episode 8, “For Blood.”
- Insider breaks down moments you may have missed, including two appearances you may have overlooked.
- Showrunner Angela Kang tells us about a change to how they’ve done the walkers.
She set her mind on searching for Connie and food for the community. (To be fair, food was important too.) Aaron wasn’t happy with her at the top of the season for dipping out of wall fortification.
He may be upset with Carol when the show returns if harm comes to anyone he loves since the walls crumbled in the first place.
She can be seen inside the house next to Gabriel and with the kids on Sunday’s episode.
During a party when Rick and the gang first arrived to the community, Barbara was hoping for a dentist. If she makes it through the storm, maybe she’ll find one if she gets to the Commonwealth.
On “Talking Dead,” after episode six, Ridloff said, “I don’t think Connie actually holds any anger or resentment towards Carol.”
Ridloff said because of Carol’s experience with claustrophobia in the cave that she may understand Carol more than ever.
When Insider asked if she could expand on that at all, she explained that they can’t film zombie scenes in the same way.
“We can’t have the kinds of numbers on set that we [usually] do,” Kang told Insider. “[Executive producer and special effects makeup guru] Greg Nicotero and his team have even had to change the way that they do makeup so that it’s done faster. There’s screen printed masks that some people are wearing and there’s a lot more digital enhancement.”
“Anytime you’re seeing stuff with crowds, even when it’s human crowds at the Commonwealth, there’s often a digital enhancement happening that we wouldn’t always have done normally,” Kang added.
We hope Maggie continues to have Gabriel’s because we’re concerned (as is actor Seth Gilliam) that he could go at any moment from the show.
As much as Leah likes Daryl, it appears, in the moment, that she can’t get past the fact that Daryl lied to her about Maggie being a part of his family. Family means a lot to her as well, and, at that point, because Daryl lied to her, she feels more loyal to the family that has been there for her consistently.
At this point, if Pope’s not going to look out for her family, then she’s going to take charge and do it herself.
“This group has given her the only family that has ever meant anything to her,” Kang said in a behind-the-scenes feature on AMC+ of the Reapers. “It’s the only stability that’s she’s ever really had in her life.”
“At the point at which it becomes Pope obsessing about this person Maggie out there and not protecting her own brothers-in-arms, that’s not gonna work for Leah,” Kang added. “It’s really upsetting and she’s feels like he has definitely crossed something that is a clear, clear line.”
Of Daryl and Leah’s relationship, Kang described it as one that had “sort of a toxicity at the base.”
“They may have once had a romantic relationship, but they’re never gonna choose each other over the people that they have loved and fought for, because they simply cannot really trust each other,” said Kang.
“But when he threw that knife into the heart of Ancheta’s chest, it became this reminder for her of, ‘Yes, he was right about Pope, but how many of my people have died because of this Maggie coming back into these walls? How many more of my people are going to die?'” Kang added, saying that at the end of the day they both will always choose their own families over each other.
He was the Reaper who was killed by Gabriel after a scuffle with Maggie.