8 details you may have missed on ‘The Walking Dead’ 11A finale

If you were stunned by why Leah killed Pope, a person she saw as her Father figure, and then turned her back on Daryl, it was out of loyalty to her family.

Upon a first watch, the most puzzling and shocking moment is Leah’s decision to kill Pope and then pin it on Daryl.

As much as Leah likes Daryl, it appears, in the moment, that she can’t get past the fact that Daryl lied to her about Maggie being a part of his family. Family means a lot to her as well, and, at that point, because Daryl lied to her, she feels more loyal to the family that has been there for her consistently.

At this point, if Pope’s not going to look out for her family, then she’s going to take charge and do it herself.

“This group has given her the only family that has ever meant anything to her,” Kang said in a behind-the-scenes feature on AMC+ of the Reapers. “It’s the only stability that’s she’s ever really had in her life.”

“At the point at which it becomes Pope obsessing about this person Maggie out there and not protecting her own brothers-in-arms, that’s not gonna work for Leah,” Kang added. “It’s really upsetting and she’s feels like he has definitely crossed something that is a clear, clear line.”

Of Daryl and Leah’s relationship, Kang described it as one that had “sort of a toxicity at the base.”

“They may have once had a romantic relationship, but they’re never gonna choose each other over the people that they have loved and fought for, because they simply cannot really trust each other,” said Kang.