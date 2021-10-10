‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner says Sunday’s part 1 finale was originally supposed to be different. She teases ‘twists and turns’ for when the show returns next year.

Daryl is betrayed on ‘TWD’ 11A finale. Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are major spoilers below for “TWD” season 11A finale, “For Blood.”

“The Walking Dead” just aired season 11’s explosive part one finale, but showrunner Angela Kang currently has another finale on her mind.

“Right now we are filming episode 16,” Kang told Insider over Zoom last Thursday. “So, we’re two-thirds of the way.”

“This would normally be the last episode of a season, but it’s just the end of the second block for us,” Kang added.

Last fall, AMC announced, to the surprise of many, that the series would come to a close with one final extended season which contains 24 episodes instead of the usual 16.

As filming on the final season continues, Sunday’s 11A finale left fans with on a number of cliffhangers.

Gracie and Judith end the 11A finale trapped in a flooding basement during a dangerous storm. A teaser for the show’s return has already revealed Judith is safe, but what about Gracie? Josh Stringer/AMC

Maggie and Negan are in the line of fire after Pope’s surprise death, Judith and Gracie are in a rapidly flooding basement, Father Gabriel is sneaking around for food while Reapers are on the lookout for intruders, and Carol, Connie, Aaron, and more are out in the middle of a storm.

If you weren’t totally satisfied with Sunday’s finale, Kang shared they originally had a different episode in mind for the 11A finale. Pandemic limitations forced them to be realistic about what they could actually accomplish in the episode.

Kang also set the record straight on Maggie and Negan (we’re looking at the fans who are shipping these two), and explains why Pope’s time on the show was so short. And though she won’t confirm whether or not big deaths are finally coming in the next eight episodes, Kang gave us a little tease of what’s to come when the show returns next February, hinting at some upcoming “twists” and “reveals.”

No big character deaths – other than Pope – happened yet because it ‘didn’t make sense’ structurally based on the story they’re trying to tell.

Leah shockingly killed Pope, the man she saw as a father, on Sunday’s episode. Josh Stringer/AMC

Leah then pinned the death on Daryl! Josh Stringer/AMC

Insider: We made it to the end of episode eight and I am so shocked that all the main heroes on the show are still alive.

I really thought Rosita, Kelly, Alden, or maybe Virgil wasn’t going to survive. How did no one big outside of Pope die in this first part of season 11? Is this a symptom of the episodes premiering a week early on AMC+ and wanting to avoid big leaks? Did you want to use these eight episodes to give everyone a hero moment of sorts and remind people why they love these characters before maybe some deaths start coming in the next eight?

Kang: Well, I think for us, on the side of Alexandria, it’s a story that’s about hardship and it’s just sort of a different vibe.

In the Reaper story, we’re telling this sort of warrior’s journey. It doesn’t feel like that story is completely over, yet. Structurally… it didn’t make sense to us in this eight because we were trying to service so many different things and get our folks back up and running. Sometimes there’s seasons or stretches of seasons where there’s more deaths. Sometimes, it’s nothing or very few. We’re always just kind of feeling it out based on the story and this just felt like what was the right vibe.

So let me clarify something. Are big deaths coming?

I can’t give any of that away. [laughing]

OK.

You gotta try. I get it.

Fair enough.

The Reaper story didn’t change due to the pandemic or final season announcement. Pope was always meant to be a short-term villain.

Pope’s arc was always supposed to be a short one. Josh Stringer/AMC

I can’t believe you killed Pope before he had a chance to meet Father Gabriel. I thought you guys were building up to that. I thought that they would have had a fascinating exchange. Was the plan always for Leah to kill Pope or, because of the final season, did you feel like things needed to be sped along? I feel like the Reapers could have been a focus for an entire season 11. I just couldn’t help but feel like some of Pope’s story was maybe shortened and that it should’ve gone on for a bit longer.

With Pope, we actually always intended for it to be a fairly limited arc and we got the amazing Richie Coster to play the role specifically because it was a limited arc. But, he was so, so good that I was like, ‘Oh man. I wish we could have like sat with the character longer.’

But, this story was always kind of constructed in our mind as: This is the person we introduced as the big bad, but what happens if that big bad is actually taken out relatively quickly? How does that turn things? That was always kind of our intention. But, I hear what you’re saying. It would have been fascinating to hear Gabriel kind of go toe-to-toe with this guy.

I spoke with Seth [Gilliam] about it. I know fans were hoping we may see them together. So that bummed me out a little bit.

There was a different plan in place for Sunday’s episode. Pandemic limitations across every episode have included the way they design the dead.

Leah seemingly wants to watch the world burn after she learns Daryl is still choosing his family over her. Josh Stringer/AMC

You told EW an interesting quote that I’m going to read. You said, “There are a lot of things that changed along the way with the season, because we’re trying to hide our pandemic limitations, but there are pandemic limitations in every single episode that we’ve produced and are producing. There are certain things that we had planned to do in episode eight that we just simply could not.”

This must be frustrating for a number of reasons. I’m curious if you could expand on that at all. Can you talk at all about an example or two of what you wanted to do in an episode or episode eight that you cut? Is there something you wish that you could have done differently?

Some of this stuff that’s really different for us is that filming anything with a lot of people is obviously – you have to be really, really careful. I’ll say that testing everybody constantly and using the protocols that we use on set [is] incredibly effective – making sure that everybody’s masked, making sure that people distance when they’re not actors acting in a scene has kept us really, really safe. We’ve not had [knocks on wood] an outbreak in our cast or even crew. There’s only scattered cases from the community.

[You can see a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, where “TWD” films, via the New York Times here.]

All of that’s been working, but, we want to be responsible as producers while still trying to do something that feels like it’s ‘The Walking Dead.’

So when we’re doing zombie scenes, for example, we can’t film them in exactly the same way. We can’t have the kinds of numbers on set that we [usually] do. [Executive producer and special effects makeup guru] Greg Nicotero and his team have even had to change the way that they do makeup so that it’s done faster. There’s screen printed masks that some people are wearing and there’s a lot more digital enhancement.

‘TWD’ showrunner Angela Kang says the pandemic changed how the team has to do its zombie makeup. Some people are wearing screen printed masks. Josh Stringer/AMC

Anytime you’re seeing stuff with crowds, even when it’s human crowds at the Commonwealth, there’s often a digital enhancement happening that we wouldn’t always have done normally.

Then there’s certain kinds of stunts and things that we wanted to do that – I don’t want to totally get into like the [season 11, episode] eight stuff – because we were able to do some of what we wanted to do in the next episode. But we dramatically shrunk down the scope of it. You’ll probably be able to guess what it is when you get there.

But we had a whole different kind of episode planned for episode eight and we had to get really realistic about what we could actually accomplish in the storyline. So it’s just been a lot of series of decisions like that, which hopefully are relatively invisible to the audience if they don’t know the behind-the-scenes. It’s definitely been different for us. We have to strategize differently. We have to use locations differently to hide our limitations. In some ways, we just have to be smarter filmmakers. That’s been a good creative challenge, but it’s definitely… I think anybody who’s producing anything right now knows that there are things that are still a little different. It is for good reason and so we just, we roll with it, you know, because safety is more important.

Absolutely. I’ve been watching it with under that lens, but I know not everyone does. I was wondering if you were holding onto some stuff for [season 11, episode] nine.

The show isn’t trying to put Maggie and Negan into a romantic pairing. That’s not what they’re aiming for here.

Negan and Maggie are seen plotting against the Reapers on season 11, episode 7. Josh Stringer/AMC

We usually discuss Maggie and Negan in the context of whether or not Maggie could ever forgive him [for killing her husband]. I’m not sure if you’re aware of this, but some of the fans are ‘shipping Maggie and Negan and want to see them together.

[Kang laughs]

They’re claiming that there was some tension between them when they got to the safe house before Gabriel and Elijah bust through the door. What do you make of this? I would just love to know your reaction to people who are shipping them and whether or not people are interpreting that moment wrong.

That’s so interesting. Here’s what I’ll say. I think that sometimes strong emotions, in any direction, can cross wires. So I think that, with these two, there’s not a romantic intent that we’re doing. However, I suppose in a very general sense of the word, there is still a form of seduction in a broad sense that’s happening because these are two people that are getting to know each other in a different context for the first time. They’re trying to figure out who the other person is. [They’re] not sure if they can trust them or not and it comes with an intense amount of feeling on both sides.

The moment from season 11, episode five which made some fans question what’s going on between Maggie and Negan. AMC

So I think that there are ways in which it can feel like those wires cross. That’s even something that we talked about in the [writer’s] room, about the way that sometimes intensity – people may look at it and feel that way. Sometimes we guess at these things, just kind of emotionally, we’re like, “I don’t know, there’s just so much tension.”

That can be real in a relationship, too, but we really are trying to play the story of: How do two people who just hate each other and don’t trust each other navigate each other? But, you know, I think people love “Pride and Prejudice” for that same kind of dynamic, I guess.

Yeah. I’m sure that you’re always fascinated by how people are going to take a scene and run with it and interpret it when they’re watching and the theories that come out of things.

Yeah. [Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan], they have amazing creative chemistry. I’ll say that. Those two, they just are really good on screen together. It’s also fun to watch them, you know?

Well, they played Batman’s parents. So I think that’s where some of this comes from.

[Kang laughs]

Judith isn’t seeing Virgil as a threat right now who could potentially tell everyone that Michonne is searching for Rick.

Virgil and Judith share a bonding moment on Sunday’s ‘TWD.’ AMC

Now that Virgil is back in the picture, is Judith worried he is going to tell the others what Michonne is really off doing and what she’s up to? [Note: Cailey Fleming recently told us Judith is worried about losing others, like Uncle Daryl, who may want to go off and search for Rick, too.]

At this point, there’s so many things happening that are bigger than all of them that I don’t know if she fears it, now. I think she’s just – they’re all trying to go day by day.

Virgil, he’s really trying to change some things and be more aware of people. I think he’s being very aware of what’s OK to kind of talk about or not talk about because it really has to do with Judith and her family. He’s not really part of this community. He’s kind of, by virtue of finding Connie, sort of awkwardly folded in for a moment. I think Judith senses that he’s safe right now and is just safer as a person than the last time that she met him.

Kang says TV Sebastian is an antagonist just like he is in the comics and acknowledges they can’t do an ‘exact adaptation’ of his comic arc

Sunday’s ‘TWD’ introduced Sebastian, one of the comic’s final villains. Kang confirms he will be an antagonist. Josh Stringer/AMC

I have to ask about Sebastian. He’s simply awful.

[Kang laughs]

Just like in the comics. Should we expect his story to follow a lot of the comic or no? I guess I’m wondering: Why introduce Sebastian if Rick is no longer on the show? Comic fans obviously know his role there [For major comic spoilers go here].

Should our heroes be concerned about being in scenes with Sebastian? I’m not sure how much you guys are maybe veering from the comics.

You always know all the comic book stuff. So I’ll just say, for the people who know the comics, obviously because Rick is out of the picture… What happens when we’re doing a comic story that is so central to a particular pairing is you can’t do an exact adaptation of it.

What we really loved about Sebastian is just the shittiness. So there’s definitely going to be an arc for this character and just things that he does. He’s clearly an antagonist. I was laughing because the actor, Teo [Rapp-Olsson], who’s so great and everybody just really enjoys him, did an Instagram post that was like, ‘I’m sensing good guy vibes here’ with a picture of himself and Hornsby, joking, which I thought was really funny and kind of indicative of his lightness as a human being.

Sebastian’s a fun character to hate. I enjoyed hating him in the comics, so hopefully people enjoy hating him in the show, too.

Twists, turns, reveals, and ‘Neo-Noir’ vibes are coming next February when ‘TWD’ returns to TV

Get ready to meet the leader of the Commonwealth, Pamela Milton, on the next series of ‘TWD’ episodes. AMC

As I’m saying goodbye, going into this hiatus, what can you tease for the next batch of episodes? I’m sure we’re going to see more of the Commonwealth. Hopefully, more people are making their way over there. Are we going to get another scary episode? What are you looking forward to people seeing?

I’m looking forward to people seeing the story that we started in episode eight playing out. There’s just, there’s a lot, of what I think is, hopefully, cool stuff that happens there both action and scope wise, but also just kind of character level wise.

Then I’m really excited for people to see how the Commonwealth story continues to unfold. There’s this really kind of neo-noir and thriller vibe that we play with in some of that story.

We get to do some kinds of storytelling that we don’t often do on the show I think in a way that people might enjoy, I hope. And, there’s going to be just some twists and turns and reveals and we always try to keep it scary, too. Hopefully, all of that’s there for everyone as we keep on building towards an ending.

The second part of “TWD” season 11 will return to AMC on February 20, 2022. You can watch a trailer for it here and follow along with our coverage throughout the season here. This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.