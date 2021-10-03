12 details you may have missed on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 11, episode 7, “Promises Broken.”
- Insider breaks down some details you may have missed this week, including another “TWD” logo change.
- Tomi gets taken away because the Commonwealth learn he’s a surgeon.
On the season seven premiere, when Daryl stepped out of line, Negan followed through on that promise, telling them he’s a man of his word. He didn’t want them to think he was a liar.
That promise is the reason why he ultimately killed Glenn.
There’s now exposed brick in “TWD” logo.
After slaughtering them all, Rick was a bit horrified to find a newborn named Gracie. He decided to take the child and Aaron took her in to raise her as his own.
Honestly, we were shocked (but happy) that “TWD” addressed this before the show’s end.
On an AMC+ bonus feature, showrunner Angela Kang says she doesn’t believe that Negan regrets killing Glenn.
“I think he thinks that was the right strategic move,” Kang said.
But Negan’s honesty in this moment says a lot. What was he supposed to say here?
If he said he would have spared them, Maggie would have (and should have) been skeptical of Negan moving forward. Instead, he decided to be brutally honest. Maggie may hate him, but at least she may be slightly more trusting of him.
Maggie may never fully trust him, but Negan’s smart enough to know that there’s no point in lying to someone who’s skeptical of him.
Kang told EW that Negan’s honesty may also play a role in how they take on the Reapers. Negan wants Maggie to know, as a leader, where he feels he failed in the past strategically.
“We’re talking now about a military mission and this is what I want you to know about what I think about the past and what I might have done wrong and what strategic regrets I had,” Kang said of what’s going through Negan’s mind in that moment.
“I think that that kind of confusion kind of ruins the moment that he had, the opportunity that he had.”
Gilliam said Father Gabriel then lied to Maggie because he thought that would have made her question him.
“I don’t think he can share that with Maggie because that’s the kind of stuff that would make him an unsure ally,” Gilliam added. “I think he wants to project the kind of unity and confidence in her plan and in her leadership that’s necessary to walk side by side with her.”
Sunday’s episode recreates his picnic date from issue No. 177, with a few differences.
In the comic, Mercer, not Eugene and Stephanie, saves Sebastian and his girlfriend from the dead. We’ll likely learn more about Sebastian soon, but it seems like he’s a true-to-comic interpretation of the character.
Sebastian is one of the final villains of “TWD” comic.
On Sunday’s episode, Sebastian claims he had guards to protect him on his picnic date; however, they were no where in sight as numerous walkers approached. In the comics, Mercer saves Sebastian. On the show, he doesn’t appear until after Eugene saves the day.
It’s possible Mercer (and/or Lance) purposefully led Sebastian to that area to hopefully get killed by the dead because they know he’s rotten.
If that’s the case, Eugene thwarted the plan. We’ll likely have to wait until the second batch of “TWD” episodes premiere to learn if that was the case. But it struck us as very odd that Mercer and Lance would allow such an important figure to rendezvous in a dangerous area.
Now, Gabriel, Maggie, and Negan are utilizing a tactic of their enemy to march a herd of the undead into another community to destroy it.
“He didn’t tell us he was a surgeon,” Hamilton said when asked by host Chris Hardwick why Tomi was swooped up by the soldiers.
“Baking’s great, but the community really needs doctors and surgeons,” Hamilton added, hinting at where Tomi’s heading. “He’s not going to jail forever. He just needs a little attitude adjustment.”
As Elijah and Maggie lead their undead army toward the Reapers, Elijah notices his sister among the dead walking with him. Like Kelly, he’s been searching for his sister.
As he starts crying softly, Maggie silently takes Elijah’s hand to help console him and likely keep in check so they both don’t get devoured by the dead.