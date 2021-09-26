11 details you may have missed on Sunday’s scary ‘The Walking Dead’

The name of the creepy survivors on Sunday’s episode are the Ferals.

Ridloff revealed the name of the group to us first while discussing Sunday’s episode . Episode director and executive producer, Greg Nicotero, first texted her about the group and Ridloff was also caught off guard.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to be working with the Ferals.’ I was like, ‘Wait. Who are the Ferals? What is a Feral?’ Ridloff told Insider.

Behind the scenes, the writers were tossing around ideas for the Ferals in this episode since early 2020.

On aftershow “Talking Dead,” episode writer Kevin Deiboldt described them as people who started to slowly become more animalistic during the apocalypse if they lost their sense of self and you “take that to the nth degree.”