11 details you may have missed on Sunday’s scary ‘The Walking Dead’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode six of “The Walking Dead.”
- Lauren Ridloff joins Insider this week. Her input in two scenes will change the way you watch them.
- Those creepy portraits in the house aren’t random. There’s also a nod to “The Shining.”
“He’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to be working with the Ferals.’ I was like, ‘Wait. Who are the Ferals? What is a Feral?’ Ridloff told Insider.
Behind the scenes, the writers were tossing around ideas for the Ferals in this episode since early 2020.
On aftershow “Talking Dead,” episode writer Kevin Deiboldt described them as people who started to slowly become more animalistic during the apocalypse if they lost their sense of self and you “take that to the nth degree.”
“As they sort of descended into a much more feral state, they just started destroying vestiges of their humanity,” said Kang of why they scratched the eyes out.
Kang also said they just thought it was just a creepy addition to their haunted house.
If you were straining trying to read it, Virgil tells Connie he was with Michonne, a callback to Michonne’s final appearance on “TWD” on season 10, episode 13. The audience knows that Michonne went off in search of her partner, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), after finding his abandoned cowboy boots with Virgil.
Connie tries to learn where she is, but Virgil simply says, “Don’t know. She left to look for someone. Was hoping to see her.” It sounds like he was hoping to find her at Oceanside.
Virgil better stay alive. He could be the key to others learning that Michonne is searching for Rick.
That started with a reference to George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead.”
“Might as well start with Connie and Virgil on the run, taking shelter in an old, abandoned house!” Deiboldt added.
In the 1968 film, Barbra seeks shelter in a farmhouse.
Another nod to the film comes when Connie peeks out of the house.
When a fan asked episode writer Kevin Deiboldt if that scene was a nod to the famous, “Here’s Johnny!”, scene in “The Shining,” he said it was “definitely in the mix.“
“For example… Connie walks down the hall and she just walks through the center of the hall,” Ridloff said, adding that she pointed out, “There’s no way that a deaf person would ever do that in that situation because when you’re walking down the hall, she has no idea what’s happening behind her.”
Ridloff suggested pushing up against the wall instead, which is seen in the final episode.
“They definitely checked in with me repeatedly just to make sure that I could actually feel the vibrations of the Ferals approaching, running down the hall,” Ridloff said. “Greg definitely worked very hard to make sure that it was a collaborative process to make sure that it was an authentic representation… And I think that’s what made it even more scary.”
Carver asked if there was a point to Daryl saying of that info out loud. There sure was.
You may have thought Daryl was just trying to kill time with that rant, but he purposefully tells Maggie crucial bits of information about the Reapers that they can use, including how many people are in their group.
Though it’s not a direct nod, if you’re a “TWD” fan, it’s difficult to hear that word and not instantly think of season three, episode 12, “Clear,” and think of Morgan Jones (Lennie James).
After losing his son and wife, Morgan was obsessed with clearing walkers as a sort of punishment for not being able to save his family from their fate. The word is written all over his hideout when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) finds him.
“When we finally shot that scene, what you actually see on screen is real,” Ridloff told Insider of seeing Angel Theory for the first time.
“Those were real tears. It was that sense of relief that we’re both back together,” Ridloff added. “We survived the pandemic and now here we are. We’re still surviving in this apocalypse. I think it was really a nice parallel.”
Interestingly enough, the writers did consider killing off Virgil at one point.
On Twitter, Deiboldt shared a handwritten story plan from early 2020 (yeah, they were planning this out for a while). In it, there are two scrawled out notes which mention that Virgil was “seriously bit” by the undead.
This would’ve happened at the episode’s start, presumably when Connie and Virgil were escaping their overrun campsite.
Logic suggests Frost spilled the beans about Daryl’s loyalty before he died. Pope may secretly know Daryl is playing both sides. However, Kang suggests that may not be the case.
“Him going off and talking and laughing with Carver is completely designed to create paranoia in Leah and in Daryl,” Kang said on AMC+’s bonus feature.