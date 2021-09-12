10 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “TWD” season 11, episode four, “Rendition.”
- Insider breaks down some of the callbacks and little cameos you may have missed on the episode.
- Agatha, who died on episode three, can briefly be seen hanging upside down near the episode’s start.
It’s likely why Dog has been a bit mischievous, running off. Dog probably smelled the scent of his former owner.
How closely were you looking at some of the dead who the Reapers had at their compound? According to “Talking Dead,” Agatha was among the dead hanging upside down.
You can spot her above.
Negan wanted him to become a member of the Saviors, Joe tried to get him to be part of his Claimers crew, and, now, Pope has initiated him into the Reapers.
Sorry, boys. This guy already has a family.
“She was not part of it,” Collins said. “She realizes when she looks down and she sees the gasoline, whatever was flammable, on the boards of the cabin floor.”
Collins said while they were filming, they discussed how quickly Leah should necessarily go back and side with the Reapers after they just tried to kill her.
“How quickly does she get up and realize, ‘Oh my God. They just tried to kill me?’ Where’s her allegiance” Collins said, adding that Leah may have decided to side with the Reapers strategically for the time being. “I think in that moment she realizes she has to stay allegiant to them to survive and to make sure that also Daryl survives it now. She knows how extreme it’s going to get.”
“We were also just looking at different kinds of post-apocalyptic concept art, video games, to just things that are written about with people in gas masks,” Kang added.
When they were thinking about the look of the Reapers, Kang said that they pictured a group who came in “like the Grim Reaper.”
The entire phrase is: “Domine Deus fortitudo salutis meae protexisti caput meum in die belli.“
It translates to: “O Lord, Lord, the strength of my salvation: thou hast overshadowed my head in the day of battle.”
This adds up once you know Pope is a rather religious man.
That knife is now in Carol’s possession.
We’re hoping to see more of him when the Reapers return on the season’s sixth episode, as seen in upcoming previews.