7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode three of “The Walking Dead,” “Hunted.”
- Laurie Fortier, who plays Agatha, joins Insider to break down a few details you may have missed.
- Greg Nicotero had a special cameo on Sunday’s episode and Duncan and Agatha were partners.
Fortier shared the above photo with Insider. You can read more about how Agatha’s death scene came together on Sunday’s episode here.
On Sunday’s episode, Nicotero similarly grabs Agatha before leading to her demise. Both times, he effectively latches onto the women before biting their flesh.
It’s a nice full-circle moment for the show’s final season.
Fortier added that when Duncan died, it was easier for her to die later in the episode.
“When he dies, then it’s kind of like, “I have nothing else to live for,'” Fortier said. “So of course it would make sense in that moment that I would sacrifice myself so Maggie can get away.”
“We can’t be on a road,” Negan warns Maggie and Alden, before adding, “We can’t be on any roads that they could use.”
Negan sounds like he’s speaking from experience, not as someone who had to do the running, but as the former leader of the Saviors who blocked off just about every single access road to Rick’s group on the season six finale before making his entrance onto “TWD.”
The episode’s title, “Hunted,” is exactly what Negan and his Saviors did to Rick and Maggie’s group. They menacingly hunted them down (for killing Negan’s men) until they captured and lined them up for Negan.
The bloodied weapon triggers a painful memory for Maggie. Though we don’t see it on screen, all Maggie sees is Negan’s bloody baseball bat after he viciously killed Glenn on the show’s season seven premiere.
“As soon as he’s done something that’s a little redeeming, we see the blood dripping from the crowbar and can’t help but think of the blood dripping from the bat and what he did, and who he is, and how that will never change,” Lauren Cohan said on “Talking Dead.”
No matter any goodwill Negan has seemed to make with Maggie, it’s an instant reminder of that dark day from her past.
