7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

Greg Nicotero was the walker who bit Agatha’s arm.

“So Greg Nicotero decided that since this was the last season he wanted to be in all places. He wanted to be the walker that killed me,” Laurie Fortier, who played Agatha on “TWD,” told Insider recently of how it was “an honor” to be killed by Nicotero.

“He’s such a humble guy,” Fortier added. “He still is so excited about what he’s doing after all these years. It’s just so refreshing to see that and to work with somebody that just loves their job so much.”

