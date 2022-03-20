12 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode 13 of “The Walking Dead.”
- Insider rounds up a few callbacks to previous seasons and insights you may have overlooked.
- A map confirms that Maggie’s community is actually located in West Virginia.
When Negan sent Jesse off in search of the Hilltop, he circled it on the map. You can see it’s marked off as being located north of Salem, West Virginia on US Route 50.
By car, the trip from Harrisville, WV — slightly north of the RiverBend location on Sunday’s episode — to Salem, WV, is approximately 37 minutes by car, according to Google.
Why does this matter?
In the comics, the Hilltop is supposed to be about 20 miles (32km) from the Alexandria community. According to Sunday’s episode, that’s not the case.
If the Hilltop is near Salem, WV then Maggie’s community is over 260 miles (418km) — or about a four-hour drive by car (81 hours walking) — from Alexandria, Virginia, where Aaron’s group is located.
Typically, that would make sense. In the past, it’s typically taken more than a day for people traveling from Alexandria to arrive at Maggie’s community. (According to Google, that would be a bit more than a three-day’s journey if you’re simply walking without taking a rest.)
But the West Virginia location doesn’t exactly match up with what Governor Milton’s right-hand man, Lance Hornsby, says on Sunday’s episode. He refers to Alexandria, the Hilltop, and Oceanside communities collectively as “hick towns” in Virginia.
The Hilltop member, who was first introduced on the season nine premiere, hasn’t appeared on the show since the season 10 finale. But it looks like he decided to hang back with Maggie instead of venture off to the Commonwealth.
Jesse tells Lydia, “Devils. They’re slaughtering them. Liars. You’ve got to go. Yes.”
Later in the episode, we learn that Negan sent Jesse to the Hilltop to seek out Maggie to aid in helping Aaron and Father Gabriel. Upon a second watch, you realize Jesse’s final words were about the Commonwealth, but they weren’t that helpful. He didn’t even try to ask for Maggie.
Now, he’s helping to bring people into the community who need help. That’s exactly what he was doing at Alexandria when we first met him on season five.
This doesn’t sound that different from what’s currently going on between Pamela Milton, the leader of the Commonwealth, and her spoiled son, Sebastian. On last week’s episode, Milton made it clear that she’s aware that her son is a bit of a brat, telling her assistant, Max, to cut off his line of credit with the bank.
Gabriel’s verse may be a hint at what’s to come from Sebastian and Pamela’s relationship moving forward.
He’s one of a handful of actors from the franchise who have appeared on “TWD.” Series executive producer Gale Ann Hurd is a producer on the “Terminator” franchise.
On “Talking Dead,” Biehn said he’s been a fan of the show since it premiered and always wanted to be on the series.
“I was never offered a role until this past season nor did I ever audition for a role,” Biehn said, adding, “I thought it was a really fun character and so I absolutely said yes right away because, like I said, I’ve always wanted to be on the show.”
Most recently, Robert Patrick, who famously played the “Terminator 2” villain, appeared on season 10 of “TWD.”
Both Patrick and Biehn shared scenes with Aaron and Gabriel, which led to the demise of both characters.
When Michonne went through the photos, she was concerned when she didn’t see any people from Alexandria in the pictures and assumed Aaron may be leading them into a trap.
This time around, Aaron made sure to have people from the Commonwealth community in his photos to back up its legitimacy.
At the time, Aaron made light of the situation. He said the word “audition” made it sound like they were some sort of dance troupe. On Sunday’s episode, Aaron doesn’t offer up any dad jokes.
More importantly, this small callback shows that Aaron found a better way to introduce the situation. Back on season five, he apologized to Rick’s group, saying he wished there was another word to describe the process. On season 11, he refers to it as a screening process.
Ian calls him out, referring to it as how Aaron would’ve referenced it in the past.
Gabriel only poured the two a small amount at first, citing its scarcity.
“This bottle easily cost over $2,000,” Gabriel told Aaron.
“The fact that people would pay that much to get drunk is a huge part of what was wrong with the world,” Aaron said in response.
If they both knew that was the sort of whiskey Hornsby casually drank at the Commonwealth, they may have a different opinion on him.
On episode 12, we learned that Hornsby appears to have a secret network of people inside the Commonwealth doing other work for him. We don’t yet know what that’s about.
We know that the Civic Republic Military (CRM) is out there somewhere in the world. If the groups of soldiers clashed, that would actually be pretty exciting since the group took Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) years ago from the show.
Leah (Lynn Collins) is also still out there somewhere in the zombie apocalypse. We’re hoping she joins up with the CRM to pit her against her former flame, Daryl, in the future.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
14 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’