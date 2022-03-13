14 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

Max never spoke to Eugene a few episodes ago so he didn’t recognize her voice.

Sunday’s episode flashes back to season 11, episode five when Max first encounters Eugene at the Commonwealth. At the time, it wasn’t confirmed that she was the real person Eugene had been speaking with on the radio.

You may have thought it was weird that Max never responded to Eugene when he asked her about a flavor of ice cream. Instead, she just looked at him and walked away awkwardly.

Max never said anything to Eugene because he seemed so happy and she didn’t know what to do. She also likely didn’t want him to question if she may have been the real voice on the radio.

“She has a lot at risk. There’s a lot at stake,” Bingham told Insider of why she waited until now to say something to Eugene. “She works for a very powerful woman [Pamela Milton] and she has family in the Commonwealth.

“There’s a lot of people that she has to think about, including herself and now Eugene,” Bingham added. “I really think that as we move to the finale, you’re gonna see that she’s trying everything that she can to do what she can for the people that she loves.”