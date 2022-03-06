7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode 11 of “The Walking Dead,” “Rogue Element.”
- Insider rounded up a few details you may have overlooked on Sunday’s episode.
- Another time jump occurs and many “TWD” and AMC crew names can be spotted near the episode’s end.
Max reveals at the end of Sunday’s episode that she was actually the mystery woman speaking on the radio to Eugene all along.
This is a huge departure from the comics where Stephanie and Mercer aren’t related at all.
Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, told Insider it could be “bad” in the future if Eugene realizes they’re brother and sister.
Carol puts the pieces together and, after corroborating her suspicions with a lieutenant, intervenes so Moto can’t hurt them anymore.
At the time, that could’ve looked like Mercer was just talking a big game. Now that we know Shira was planted as a decoy, Mercer likely knew all about it. Her job was to probably to fill Mercer and Lance Hornsby in if Eugene’s story didn’t match what he told Mercer during his interrogation.
In the comics, that’s not the case. Stephanie is and always was the person on the radio who starts a relationship with Eugene.
At the end of Sunday’s episode, a woman named Max (Margot Bingham) claims she’s the actual person who was speaking with Eugene via radio. She used the name Stephanie as a cover.
In the comics, there was a person named Maxwell Hawkins who originally greeted Eugene and some of the other survivors to the Commonwealth.
Venkman delivers the line near the film’s end.
