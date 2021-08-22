11 details you may have missed on ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 premiere

Heath’s name is among the names on the wall at the Commonwealth and we’re wondering what it means.

Did you pause on that wall of names at the Commonwealth near the episode’s end?

The name “Heath” can be seen pretty clearly more than once up on the board.

As you may recall, Heath’s been missing on the show since his disappearance on season seven. Showrunner Angela Kang previously told us he was traded to the CRM by Anne.

Heath doesn’t really sound like a common name so we have to imagine this is some sort of Easter egg, if not a deliberate clue that we could see more of him in the future.

When we asked Kang if it’s possible for viewers to see some familiar faces return like Georgie or Heath by the show’s end, she told us, “In any season that we’re doing, we do ask ourselves questions like, ‘Is it useful to bring somebody back or not?’ ‘Does that contribute to the story?” Without getting into any specifics, it’s something that we consider, but we rarely do. So, that’s not to say yes or no. It’s more about our process of thinking about it. If it’s relevant for the story, then we’ll think about doing it.”

Honestly, we’re just glad someone may finally be looking for Heath.