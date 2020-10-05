17 questions we have after 'The Walking Dead' season 10 finale

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Armoured soldiers entered ‘TWD’ during the final moments of the show’s season 10 finale.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom.”

After six months, AMC finally aired the delayed “TWD” finale and it came to a pretty satisfying conclusion.

It also set the stage for a new mysterious community going into the show’s final season.

Insider rounds up the burning questions you may after watching.

Showrunner Angela Kang joins Insider to help answer some of the lingering questions.

1. When did Eugene crash his bike in this episode?

AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider One minute Eugene was conquering the road. The next? He was sidelined with a nasty injury.

This isn’t a very important question, but a quick moment that took us out of the episode momentarily. In the finale’s first two minutes, we see Ezekiel, Yumiko, Eugene, and Princess all peddling their way to their meeting with Stephanie.

The next time we see them, Eugene’s on the ground with a bleeding forehead. Did Eugene crash into a car or get a flat tire and crash? No one ever explains what happens as Eugene wallows on the ground with his bike in shambles, but that seems to be the logical explanation.

Still, it was a bit of an abrupt cut at the episode’s start and makes us wonder if a brief scene was left on the cutting room floor.

2. What made Virgil decide to return to Oceanside?

AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider Maybe Virgil was just lonely. We get it.

When Michonne spared his life on season 10, episode 13, Virgil couldn’t part with the idea of leaving his family on Bloodsworth Island, Maryland.

Virgil doesn’t speak on Sunday’s episode, but we’re thinking he had a change of heart. After being alone on an island for so long, he may have just wanted to be around people again.

3. How did Aaron and Alden easily escape all of those Whisperers unharmed?

AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider If one of them had been killed, it would have been more believable.

At the episode’s start, we see Aaron and Alden fending off a few Whisperers. That doesn’t seem like a big deal until you recount the last time we saw the two.

On the penultimate season finale, Aaron and Alden were completely surrounded by a circle of six to seven Whisperers. They didn’t look like they had a chance at surviving, especially since Aaron was staring down the barrel of a gun.

It’s almost like the cliffhanger from the prior episode didn’t matter at all. Instead, we’re to believe they were magically able to get the jump on them without getting shot or stabbed. We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt since it looks like the masked man may have helped free them. But it’s something we never deliberately see.

4. What did Carol’s letter to Maggie say?

AMC We don’t get to see all of Maggie’s letter, but we get the main gist of the letter Carol left for her to find.

We saw this letter teased months ago in a finale teaser, but Carol wrote to Maggie asking for her help.

It’s tough to make out the full letter, but the nuts and bolts tell Maggie that Jesus, Enid, Tara, and Henry are all dead and it’s because of the leader of Alpha’s Whisperer group.

If you were squinting and pausing your screen trying to read it in full, here’s what we could make out:

“Maggie,

You need to come back. Jesus is dead. So is Tara. Enid. My son.

They were murdered by a group called the Whisperers. Have you heard of them? They wear the skins of… and hide in herds. Live with the dead. Whisper to communicate. When you come across walkers, you need to be careful. Watch hands for knives. Do not underestimate.”

There’s more writing underneath, but the camera never focuses on it.

5. Is there any significance to those earrings Maggie was wearing?

AMC We do see Maggie still has her wedding ring to Glenn on Sunday’s episode.

We thought the earrings looked like tiny keys, possibly hinting at a connection to one of the key community groups on “Fear TWD.” Showrunner Angela Kang said she didn’t believe that was the case.

“I’m not sure what she’s wearing for earrings. I have to look at that. That’s so interesting,” Kang said. “It’s not us purposely connecting anything with the other show.”

“We are going to learn a lot about the particular community she’s been with, but it’s possible that her earrings are a nod to something else,” Kang added. “A lot of our characters wear little bits of jewellery or things that are reminders of people that they loved and have lost on the show. We don’t really talk about any of it… So she might have something that’s some kind of a nod to Beth or some other family. It would be something that’s more personal. It’s not connected to the other series in this case.”

6. Whose mask is Lydia wearing?

AMC Lydia wears her mother’s Whisperer mask.

Negan hands Lydia a mask so she can slip out, undetected among the huge walker herd. If you thought Negan gave her his Whisperer mask, look again.

Negan was holding onto Alpha’s mask after killing her (a bit weird, we admit, but maybe he’s a forward planner). Lydia wore it to escape and later tossed it symbolically off of a cliff with her mother’s walker herd to rid herself of her connection to them once and for all.

7. Who was the woman killed on the finale?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Beatrice (on the right) has appeared on 11 episodes of ‘TWD.’

If you didn’t recognise the woman torn apart from the walker herd, Beatrice was one of the members of the Oceanside community who has been on the show sporadically since season seven.

We first met Beatrice when Tara stumbled upon Oceanside after getting separated from Heath. Beatrice wanted to kill Tara, but Cyndie prevented that. Beatrice lost her husband when the Saviors murdered him.

If you couldn’t quite place Beatrice, it may be because this was her first appearance on “TWD” this season.

8. Why wasn’t Beta’s death scene longer?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Kang explained that she didn’t want it to feel too similar to the drawn-out scene we saw between Beta and Daryl earlier in the season.

If you were hoping for a cool, big scene between Negan, Daryl, and Beta, we didn’t get it.

Just when the three men (who are good friends in real life) appeared on screen together, the scene quickly ended as Daryl sliced Beta and then stabbed him brutally in his eyes with two blades.

Kang acknowledged the scene may frustrate some fans, but thought the scene may have been too similar to another between Daryl and Beta if it was a long fight sequence.

“It felt like we’d already done a big, knock-down, dragged out, fight between Daryl and Beta and we were like, well, do we do that again?” Kang said. “With these three guys, they’re all so good, and it gets hard to do something that doesn’t feel like it’s just a choreographed fight.”

“In some ways, Daryl has been waiting ever since Beta kind of beat on him to finish this guy off,” Kang said of why Daryl finished Beta off so quickly instead of drawing it out.

“Ryan really wanted Beta to continue to fight after that,” episode director Greg Nicotero told Comicbook.com. “Norman had his thoughts and Angela [Kang] and Corey [Reed] had very specific beats because Norman was like, “Yeah, I should just stab him and he should die.”

Ryan Hurst told Insider he was a bit sad the three of them didn’t get a longer scene together, but joked that the show may not have been able to handle all three of them on screen at once.

“I think we were all kind of a little sad because the three of us are such great friends and hanging out on the weekends all the time and [we] go riding motorcycles every other weekend,” Hurst said. “So the fact that we didn’t really get a firm real good scene together, I think we were sad about that, but then again, look. We’re three chaotic elements. You don’t want to put them all together in one scene. It’s too much. Your TV will explode. It’s just too much cool.”

9. How did no one else die on this episode?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Somehow, the majority of ‘TWD’ cast made it effortlessly through a swarm of thousands of the undead.

We expected Beta’s death. Though the show has deviated from the source material over the years, it only made sense to do away with the Whisperers as the show heads into its final season to tackle another new community, the Commonwealth.

But other than Beta and a few deaths of very minor characters, everyone in the large ensemble cast survived. Even Luke’s new love interest Jules, who we were certain was only introduced to bite the dust, survived the finale.

For an episode that was marketed as the end of the Whisperer war, there wasn’t much of a battle between the living and the dead. It was just Daryl and Carol leading the group stealthily through the herd to safety.

Ever since the show received a lot of backlash for killing off two beloved characters, Glenn and Abraham, on the season seven premiere, the series has been a little more careful in how they choose their deaths.

10. Was “Burning Down the House” the only song the survivors had on tape?

Mark Hill/AMC Guess you have to do what you have to do in the zombie apocalypse.

Just wondering.

Luke and the survivors use music and a wagon to lead the massive horde of the undead through the evening on the way to a cliff and it seems like they only had one song to play on repeat.

Since the scene abruptly cuts from day to night, that’s a long time to be listening to “Burning Down the House.”

11. Is Dog OK?

AMC Judith was in charge of getting Dog to safety and you can see him very briefly at the episode’s end.

Yes.

Dog was with Father Gabriel and Judith when the Whisperers infiltrated the tower. When Dog starts barking, you may have missed it, but Gabriel quickly and quietly tells Judith to “go grab Dog.” Judith makes it out of the tower safely.

Near the episode’s end, as Maggie is greeting Gracie, you can see Dog next to Judith in the background. No way would she let Uncle Daryl’s beloved dog out of her sight.

12. What does Father Gabriel want Judith to tell Rosita in case he doesn’t make it out alive?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Father Gabriel leaves Judith with a sweet message to give Rosita in case things don’t go well for him.

Gabriel says to tell Rosita, “Eres mi media naranja.”

Judith translates the phrase literally to, “you are my half orange.” The idiom means you are my better half or soulmate.

13. Who is the masked person we see with Maggie? It’s not a comic-book favourite.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC We know the mystery person is a man, but it’s not Mercer.

When we asked Kang if that may be Mercer, she confirmed it’s not. However, if you were listening carefully, Maggie did reveal that the mystery person is a man.

After he saves Gabriel, Maggie steps forward and says, “He’s with me.”

Who is it? We’re wondering if it’s one of Maggie’s former Hilltop colleagues, Eduardo, or maybe Morgan back from “Fear TWD.”

14. Where has Connie been and how and when will she be reunited with Kelly, Daryl, and the survivors?

Chuck Zlotnick/AMC Connie is alive!

After missing for half the season, Connie was revealed to be alive. Are we to believe she has just been wandering around in the woods all this time aimlessly? It certainly seems that way.

Kang told us we won’t see Connie on any of the six bonus episodes for season 10 due to scheduling, but we will learn more about where she was on season 11.

“At the time that we had to kind of lock these episodes, her schedule was still up in the air,” Kang said of actress Lauren Ridloff. “We have, I think, an episode that should be really cool for people coming up afterwards. We’re working on that for her.”

15. Who are those dystopian-looking soldiers at the episode’s end? They look like Stormtroopers.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC They do look a bit like Stormtroopers, don’t they? (Spoiler: They’re not Stormtroopers.)

At the episode’s end, Eugene, Yumiko, Ezekiel, and Princess find themselves surrounded by a group of armoured individuals.

If you’re a fan of the comics, you’ll recognise them as members of the Commonwealth. Kang didn’t go into more specifics about them, but she mentioned they will check back in with that group probably sooner rather than later.

AMC announced season 10 will receive an extra six bonus episodes early next year and Kang hinted they will be a part of them.

Where is Stephanie? Is she with those soldiers?

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images We’ve heard Margot Bingham’s voice over the radio on ‘TWD.’

She could be. In the comics, Stephanie is a member of the Commonwealth. Maybe the guards just happened to find Eugene before she could.

We already know Margot Bingham was cast as Stephanie, so we’re expecting to see her on the final season of “TWD.”

So who will get those bonus six episodes of season 10 and what will they be about?

Jace Downs, Mark Hill, Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Expect to see Negan, Carol, Daryl, and Maggie in the extra season 10 episodes.

“TWD” series writer Kevin Deiboldt described them as “in-between-quels” earlier this year to us. What does that mean? We think we’ll be getting some stories that take place between season 10 and season 11 while simultaneously filling in some gaps about missing characters from season 10 (i.e. Maggie).

The episodes will be more character driven as Kang and the writing team considered what could safely be accomplished through filming while not having dozens or hundreds of zombie extras.

“We’ll learn more about Maggie’s adventures,” Kang said. “There’s some other things that we’re doing deep dives into like Daryl and Carol and Negan, Gabriel, and Aaron has some really cool stuff.”

“We’ll see other characters in there… and we’ll check back in with that group, with the Commonwealth,” Kang said of the new group teased at the very end of the finale.

