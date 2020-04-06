'The Walking Dead' season 10 finale will show the long-awaited return of Maggie

Kirsten Acuna
Jackson Lee Davis/AMCMaggie is coming home to ‘The Walking Dead’ sooner than expected. Actress Lauren Cohan is teased to appear on the season 10 finale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.