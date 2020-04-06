'The Walking Dead' season 10 finale will show the long-awaited return of Maggie

Jackson Lee Davis/AMCMaggie is coming home to ‘The Walking Dead’ sooner than expected. Actress Lauren Cohan is teased to appear on the season 10 finale.
- AMC debuted the opening minutes for the upcoming delayed season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” Sunday night and it teases the return of Lauren Cohan as fan-favourite Maggie Rhee.
- Rhee was last seen on “TWD” on season nine, episode five.
- In October 2019, Cohan surprised fans at New York Comic Con to announce she’ll return to the show as a series regular on season 11.
- Showrunner Angela Kang previously teased the possibility to Insider that we could see Cohan return at some point sooner on season 10.
- AMC delayed the “Walking Dead” season 10 finale amid the coronavirus pandemic after it couldn’t complete post-production on the episode. It will air at a later date this year.
