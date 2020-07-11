'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases what fans can expect when the season 10 finale finally airs

AMC Networks ‘TWD’ showrunner Angela Kang teases what we can expect after months of waiting for the season 10 finale.

In a cut scene from Friday’s episode of “Friday Night in With the Morgans,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan asks “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang what fans can expect from the finale.

In March, the finale was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, visual effects for the finale couldn’t be completed.

Kang says to expect more of Father Gabriel, Negan, and Carol as she seeks redemption.

“We’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers,” said Kang.

Get ready for more of Beta, Father Gabriel, Maggie, Daryl, and redemption for Carol.

That’s what “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang says fans can expect when the season 10 finale finally airs at some time later this year.

Kang appears on Friday’s episode of AMC’s “Friday Night in With the Morgans.” In a clip cut from tonight’s episode provided to Insider, Kang teases what fans can expect from the finale, which was originally supposed to air in April.

“Obviously, we’ve got this new power group of four with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who are off on the road. We’re going to see some interesting turns in that,” said Kang about the forthcoming episode.

Paola Lázaro, who plays Princess on “TWD,” also appears on Friday night’s episode and joined the long-running zombie series on the past two episodes.

When we last left the show on season 10, episode 15, things weren’t looking great for the majority of the survivors. Beta (Ryan Hurst) was in the process of leading a horde of the undead to a tower where Negan, Daryl, Carol, Judith, and the rest of the cast are holed up.

Will Beta leave the season alive?

AMC Beta’s walking around wearing a mask that honours his best friend and Alpha.

“Now that Alpha’s gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role with his kind of half Alpha/Beta face,” said Kang. “We’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers.”

“That’s right,” said Morgan.

Kang also teased a few more characters we’ll see along with the return of actress Lauren Cohan, who previously left the show on season nine. Cohan appeared in a recent teaser for the season finale. Her return as a season 11 regular was previously announced at New York Comic Con in October 2019.

“There’s some pretty cool things going on with Negan,” Kang teased as Morgan gave an approving thumbs up.

AMC Networks Jeffrey Dean Morgan takes his role as Negan very seriously. You can see his love for the character in his house. There’s a painting of him as Negan hanging on a wall in his home.

“We’ve got Carol kind of in her quest for redemption. We’ve got some awesome stuff with Father Gabriel. We know that we’re waiting for the return of Maggie,” she continued. “Daryl has got some awesome business going on. It’s the whole cast. Everybody’s great.”

Kang’s mention of Carol’s redemption stands out. This half season, she’s blamed herself over the potential loss of fan-favourite Connie. After it appeared she died in a cave-in, Magna let the survivors know she escaped, but she hasn’t been seen on the show since.

Chuck Zlotnick/AMC Carol blames herself for a cave-in during the back half of season 10.

Kang didn’t reveal an air date for the finale, but Morgan hinted it will air “soon.” AMC is hosting its own “TWD” panel at San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual event later this month.

New episodes of “Friday Night in With the Morgans” air Friday on AMC at 10 p.m.

You can follow along with our ongoing “TWD” coverage here.

