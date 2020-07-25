'The Walking Dead' is going to have 6 'extra' episodes after the season 10 finale. Here's what that means.

Gene Page/AMC Though we won’t get season 11 of ‘TWD’ for some time, we will get more episodes of season 10.

“The Walking Dead” season 10 is receiving an additional six episodes in early 2021.

Insider is told the episodes will not impact the show’s 11th season.

These will just be new, “extra” live-action episodes.

Even more episodes of “The Walking Dead” are on the way than we thought. In addition to the season 10 finale in October, six more episodes of the AMC zombie drama are coming next year.

During a virtual panel for San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Angela Kang announced six “extra” episodes of season 10 will air in early 2021.

That brings the season 10 episode count to 22. (Typically, the show runs for 16 episodes.)

What does that mean? Will we get a shorter episode run for season 11?

No.

An AMC representative confirmed to Insider these will new, extra, live-action episodes will have no impact on episode count for season 11. Nothing will replace the show’s season 10 finale. These additional episodes will just extend season 10.

During the panel, Kang confirmed the show’s 11th season will not be able to air in its regular October timeslot due to the coronavirus. These additional episodes will be a way to keep fans fed as they await the show’s return.

