'The Walking Dead' just teased the show's next big villains [SPOILERS]

AMC Norman Reedus fans were in store for plenty of Daryl Dixon on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with “The Walking Dead.”

Another episode of “The Walking Dead” has come and gone and we’re still no closer to learning the fate of fan-favourite Glenn (Steven Yeun) from several episode ago. However, viewers did get a sampling of the next big threat the AMC hit will have to offer.

In Sunday’s episode, we see Daryl get separated from Sasha and Abraham when a group of people with guns come firing after them.

AMC At the start of Sunday’s episode, we see Daryl, Sasha, and Abraham get pursued by a group armed with guns.

AMC They don’t look like anyone we’ve seen before.

AMC If you’re a fan of the comics, you probably have a good idea of the strangers’ identities.

AMC In all the mayhem, Daryl got separated from Abraham and Sasha as another vehicle chased after him.

Though Daryl is able to shake off his gun-toting pursuers, it’s not long until three others hold Daryl captive. However, from there things get weird.

AMC Things start to look bad for Daryl.

The trio start discussing a mysterious group of people. They accuse Daryl of being “one of them” and say things like “we should have never trusted you people to begin with.”

Who are these people they’re referencing?

While your first thought may be the wolves, the wild, feral group of people who attacked Alexandria and Morgan, that’s definitely not the case.

It wasn’t too long into the episode until viewers finally got a sneak peek at “them” as a group in a giant vehicle came storming into the forest chasing after several people.

AMC Daryl watches from afar as a truck comes tearing through the forest filled with a group of strangers.

AMC We don’t see the occupants’ faces. Instead, the camera looms over their lower halves.

While we never saw anyone’s faces, viewers hear from a character named Wade and watch as a man gets his arm chopped off for little to no reason before getting on their merry way back home.

Clearly, these people mean business.

Daryl’s frenemies drop a few more hints about the mysterious group saying as time went by “people got harder” and that some will “trade anything for safety” before making off with his beloved crossbow and motorcycle.

Tough break.

So, who are they?

Image/Skybound Say hello to the Saviors.

Comic fans should know that was most likely our first look at the Saviors, a large, violent group of survivors who it would be best to not cross.

The Saviors first appear in issue 97 of the comic series from Robert Kirkman. Comprised of dozens of people, they resort to threatening other survivors for their food and supplies. In return, the group promises protection from any nearby zombies. This sounds a lot like what the other survivors were hinting at to Daryl.

If the Saviors don’t get what they want, you may find yourself on the other end of a gun barrel or a beating. You may even lose a hand, as was demonstrated in Sunday’s episode.

While Rick and his crew have the safety of Alexandria, the Saviors live out their days at the Hilltop, a setting surrounded with a giant wall of impaled zombies. (You have to admit, it’s kind of genius.)

Earlier this week, AMC confirmed the casting for the leader of the Saviors, Negan. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will step into the role of the heinous leader starting at the end of season six, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Getty Images/Skybound composite by Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast as the no-nonsense leader of the Saviors.

So it’s not a surprise “The Walking Dead” would want to start teasing his followers.

Get ready to see plenty more of them.

