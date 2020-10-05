'The Walking Dead' star Ryan Hurst says he'd 'absolutely' return to 'TWD' universe and teases we may see his character again

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Ryan Hurst may be gone from ‘TWD,’ but don’t count him out of the universe just yet.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “TWD” season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom.”

Ryan Hurst’s villainous character Beta was finally killed off AMC’s zombie drama.

Hurst teased to Insider we may see him again in “TWD” universe.

He says he’d “absolutely” return to that world again if given the chance because of the camaraderie on set.

Ryan Hurst‘s Beta may have just been killed off “The Walking Dead” by Daryl (Norman Reedus), but the actor teases we may not have seen the last of him in the universe.

When asked if there’s a chance we may see Beta again alive pre-apocalypse or otherwise in the six bonus episodes of “TWD” season 10 or during upcoming spinoff “Tales of The Walking Dead,” Hurst made it sound like there’s a real possibility he could return one day.

“Well, I can neither confirm nor deny whether I had a long, long dinner with [‘TWD’ universe chief content officer] Scott Gimple, but that’s pretty much all that I can say,” Hurst told Insider while suppressing some light laughter.

AMC recently announced “Tales of the Walking Dead” will be an upcoming anthology series that feature “individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new and existing characters, backstories, or other stand-alone experiences.”

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Before the zombie apocalypse, Beta was a famous country singer named Half Moon.

The hope is for the show to feature previous characters along with current cast members. It would certainly leave room for fans to see more of Hurst as his former country singer persona, Half Moon.

Hurst said he’s open to the idea of returning.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Hurst said without hesitation when asked if he’d like to come back to “TWD” universe in the future.

“I love everything about that show. I love all the people. I love [showrunner] Angela [Kang]. I love [Greg] Nicotero. I love Norman [Reedus], the cast, the crew,” he continued. “I had heard it so often before I started shooting season nine, that there’s so much love flying around that set. There’s so little ego from anybody. It’s just everybody’s there… making the best zombie show ever made on television. It’s just, it’s just a beautiful atmosphere to work in.”

Andrew Faulk/AMC Ryan Hurst and Norman Reedus on the set of ‘Ride With Norman Reedus.’

Hurst’s love for the show shouldn’t come as a surprise. He really wanted to be a part of AMC’s apocalyptic series. (Plus, it helps when two of his good friends, Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, were already on the show.)

In 2018, Hurst told Insider he asked his manager to cold call the producers to tell them he wanted to be on the AMC show. At the time, he was told that’s not how it works. A few months later, producers called back with a role in mind for him.

