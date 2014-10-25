'The Walking Dead' Creator Debunks The Biggest Fan Theory Of The Show

AMC/The Walking Dead No Rick, it’s not all ‘just a bad dream.’ The zombies are very, very real.

“The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman has finally put one of the biggest fan theories on the show to rest.

At the start of the series, viewers are introduced to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as he wakes up from a coma to discover the world he once knew ravaged by the undead. The entire show follows survivors as they try and outwit the dead to stay alive.

Now in its fifth season, many eager fans have speculated how the eventual comic series and AMC show will come to a close. The most popular theory is that the zombie apocalypse never happened and that Grimes is just in a coma.

Well, fans can put that theory to rest.

Kirkman took to Twitter Friday to deny the coma theory.

Going on record to answer this: http://t.co/3lhUI6A3bW Rick is NOT still in a coma. The events of TWD are definitely happening.

— Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) October 24, 2014

Kirkman was prompted to come clean after an article ran on Uproxx demanding the series creator “go on the record” promising “The Walking Dead” won’t end up as a coma dream.

Earlier this year, Kirkman told Entertainment Weekly he knows exactly how the series will end.

“I do know what I’m building toward, yes,” said Kirkman. “I do have a lot of road laid out before that that is going to take a long time, but I certainly know exactly what I’m building to.”

Season 5 has kicked off to the show’s highest ratings ever. Over 17 million tuned in for the season premiere. Last week’s second episode had over 15 million viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.