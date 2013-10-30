It's Official: 'The Walking Dead' Will Be Back For A Fifth Season

Want more zombies? You got them.
AMC has renewed “The Walking Dead” for a fifth season.
That’s not a surprise considering the series is AMC’s top show.
Here’s a look at the ratings for season 4:
Episode 1: 16.1 million
Episode 2: 13.9 million
Episode 3: 12.9 million
AMC reports that all together with rebroadcasts, the premiere was seen by 20.2 million viewers.
Scott Gimple, who is currently overseeing season 4, will return as series showrunner.
Check out a preview for next week’s episode titled “Indifference”:
