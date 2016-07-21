The newest 'Walking Dead' posters are still teasing who's going to die

When the last season of “The Walking Dead” ended, the new villain, Negan, had brutally murdered a main character with a baseball bat — we just didn’t get to see who. The problem with a cliffhanger like this is that it makes it really hard to talk about anything else that’s supposed to happen in the next season.

That’s why the new character posters AMC released just show each possible victim starring down Negan’s bat. Who is going to die? Is it Glenn? Is it Rick? Is it Daryl? Is it actually two characters instead of just one, because that’s pretty much the only truly surprising thing “The Walking Dead” could do in the premiere?

There are no clues in these posters, but the full trailer for the next season is expected to debut tomorrow afternoon at Comic Con. Perhaps we’ll learn something new then. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until October when the show comes back for real.

See the full lineup before #TWDSDCC kicks off tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lh8LBs6zKO

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

The #TWDSDCC panel is this Friday at 1pm PT. Follow along for the latest Comic Con news about #TWD Season 7. pic.twitter.com/MgkNtkqpBG

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

“The boogey man ain’t shit.” Follow #TWDSDCC all week for more exclusive images from #TWD. pic.twitter.com/pu5I1lMpJE

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

See all the photos in the lineup before #TWDSDCC kicks off. pic.twitter.com/miqQVcHxAh

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

What’s in store for #TWD Season 7? Find out during the #TWDSDCC panel this Friday at 1pm PT. pic.twitter.com/grT7DpxaYZ

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

At #TWDSDCC? Head to Hall H this Friday at 1pm PT to join the cast and crew to talk about #TWD Season 7. pic.twitter.com/46tdH3mkEc

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

Are you ready for #TWDSDCC? Tweet with us all week for more photos and videos. pic.twitter.com/MIOZ66Cq7F

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

“I owe her.” See the Season 7 trailer this Friday at 1pm PT during #TWDSDCC. pic.twitter.com/o9VMw7eyiS

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

“I’ll be your anchor man, yes I damn will.” Follow #TWDSDCC to see Season 7 photos, videos and more. pic.twitter.com/ncr185dlsV

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2016

