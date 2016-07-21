The newest 'Walking Dead' posters are still teasing who's going to die

When the last season of “The Walking Dead” ended, the new villain, Negan, had brutally murdered a main character with a baseball bat — we just didn’t get to see who. The problem with a cliffhanger like this is that it makes it really hard to talk about anything else that’s supposed to happen in the next season.

That’s why the new character posters AMC released just show each possible victim starring down Negan’s bat. Who is going to die? Is it Glenn? Is it Rick? Is it Daryl? Is it actually two characters instead of just one, because that’s pretty much the only truly surprising thing “The Walking Dead” could do in the premiere?

There are no clues in these posters, but the full trailer for the next season is expected to debut tomorrow afternoon at Comic Con. Perhaps we’ll learn something new then. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until October when the show comes back for real. 

