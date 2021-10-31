Exclusive ‘The Walking Dead’ storyboards show Rick’s first encounter with a horde of the undead on the show’s first episode

Storyboards show how the end of ‘TWD’ pilot came to life. AMC, AMC Networks / The Art of AMC’s TWD Universe

“The Walking Dead” debuted on AMC on October 31, 2010.

Insider is debuting storyboards from the end of the pilot episode when Rick gets chased by the dead.

Some of the storyboards will be in “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe,” out in November.

Out next month, “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe,” written by Matthew K. Manning, contains never-before-seen sketches, concept art, storyboards, and interviews from the three shows so far in “TWD” universe.

Insider is debuting exclusive storyboards from the end of “The Walking Dead” pilot where Rick Grimes gets chased and surrounded by the undead in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you’ve watched the premiere a few times over, you’ll notice that while the basic gist of the final episode is the same, the panels are slightly more intricate or show a few shots that don’t make the episode.

According to executive producer Denise Huth, when they filmed this scene, “Nobody really cared. We had probably 100-150 extras. We had Rick on a horse. We had the tank. A couple of people walked by and were like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ But they couldn’t care less.”

As the show films its final, 11th season right now in Atlanta, Georgia, something like that is unheard of now.

“If we tried to do this today it would be a much, much bigger deal,” said Huth.

Most of the following artwork is featured in “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe,” which will be available in stores November 16 and can also be purchased online here.

The shot designs are by original showrunner Frank Darabont. Here's a side-by-side of some of the storyboards with final episode shots. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider All of the story boards you see here are dated from April 2, 2010. Rick spots that famous chopper on 'TWD' pilot. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna The pilot aired October 31, 2010. On the premiere's commentary, Darabont said he never wanted to show the helicopter directly in the episode. We see it only in a building reflection. Some of the storyboards feature alternate shots or more detailed versions of what you see in the final episode. 'TWD' storyboards show Rick's first encounter with a zombie horde. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna Above, Rick encounters his first horde of the undead. Rick turns away from the mob of the undead to outrace them. This goes by a bit quicker on the show. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider Rick hits another group of zombies. This is the group that causes Rick to fall off the horse. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider Rick's fall from the horse is shown more prominently from his backside in the storyboards. Rick takes a tumble off the horse, whose name in real life is Blade. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider On the show, this moment happens very quickly. The shots are a bit out of focus until we see Rick land, mostly, from his front side. They weren't sure how graphic they could get with the undead tearing apart and eating the horse, so there are a few different storyboard examples. The horse death could've been a bit more graphic. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider A note on the pages reads, "Not sure how graphic to get so I used panel from comic book as a start." Most of the camera work in that scene is shaky and from above or blurred so you never see anything too graphic with the horse being eaten alive. Rick looks like he barely escaped the clutches of the undead in the storyboards. Rick escapes the undead. AMC Networks, The Art of AMC's TWD Universe, AMC composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider On the show, he makes it safely into the tank.