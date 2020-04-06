'The Walking Dead' actress says Princess had a secret codename when auditioning and that she stayed in her home for 2 weeks studying the show to get the role

Jace Downs/AMC Paola Lázaro is bringing the bright and bubbly Princess to life on ‘The Walking Dead.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10, episode 15 “The Tower.”

Paola Lázaro spoke with Insider about landing the role of Juanita Sanchez (aka Princess) on AMC’s zombie drama.

“I was in quarantine for this role. I did not leave my house for two weeks,” Lázaro told Insider of how much she put into prepping for the role.

The actress binged all 10 seasons of the show along with her family in Puerto Rico.

Lázaro didn’t dye her hair purple for the show. She’s wearing a wig.

Fans finally learned more about the mysterious woman Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko encountered on “The Walking Dead” while on their journey to meet Stephanie.

On Sunday’s episode, Juanita Sanchez tells the crew she’s been on her own for a year and that she prefers to go by the nickname Princess. But there’s a third name the character went by in the scripts during the audition process to keep the character secret and under wraps.

“The name was Dulcinea, which is the woman Don Quixote is in love with,” Paola Lázaro, who was cast as Princess on the series last summer, told Insider.

“I don’t know who chose that, but I’ve got to talk to them and thank them,” added Lázaro, who said the code name instantly drew her to the role. “I’m a geek for Don Quixote, so for me, it was so exciting.”

Expect to see a lot more of Princess moving forward. By the end of Sunday’s episode, she’s hitting the road with the trio on bicycles to carry out their current mission.

Lázaro spoke with Insider about landing her role on the AMC series, how she caught up on the entire show in a matter of weeks, how her first scene on Sunday’s episode has taken on a different meaning given our current events, and more.

Lázaro found out she was joining ‘The Walking Dead’ last August. After her first audition, she started bingeing the show’s 10 seasons.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Here’s how Paola looks when she’s not fighting for her life in the zombie apocalypse.

Kirsten Acuna: I want to back up a little bit and ask you about when you first learned about being cast on the show. When did you find out that you were going to be on “The Walking Dead,” and how did you find out about playing Princess?

Paola Lázaro: I believe it was around August, last year. Oh my God, I worked so hard for it. I did not leave my house. I was in quarantine for this role. I did not leave my house for two weeks, just constantly with the sides. I would sleep. They would be next to me in my bed. They would come into the bathtub with me. Always. Always.

I just worked so hard for it, and cried for it, and all of it. Then when I found out, it was, man. Like I said on the interview on “Talking Dead,” I just fell to my knees, and that never happened to me in my life. I was just so thankful. So very thankful.

Acuna: How familiar were you with the character, or with “The Walking Dead,” before getting cast on the show? Did you read the comics or watch the show?

Skybound/Image Comics Princess appears in issue No. 171 of ‘TWD’ comic.

Lázaro: I had never read the comics. I’m a playwright and an actor, so I’m always either writing or acting. On my downtime, I don’t really watch anything, because I like to be with the family or with my friends. Apart from the business, you know? So I don’t really watch anything, and I hadn’t seen it. I knew about the show, and I have many friends that watch it. Between the first audition and the callback, for two weeks, I was like, “I’ll stay at home and watch all 10 seasons.”

Acuna: Oh my goodness. I know that takes so long because I’ve watched the show multiple times.

Lázaro: It was so funny, because my mum, all of my family in Puerto Rico started watching it, too. They were so much ahead. They were ahead of me, and my mum would be like, “I’m already in season five. Why are you in season three?” I’m like, “Mum, because it takes me time. Because I’ll re-watch an episode, or I’ll rewind it and study it.” You know, it’s the craft. They would make fun of me. But yeah, that’s how I did it. Watching it, I would just get more and more excited. I was like, “It’s so good.”

Acuna: I love that.

Lázaro: I would just get more excited each moment, each episode. I was like, “No way.”

Acuna: Did you read the comics as well, afterward?

Lázaro: Yes. Yes, and they’re amazing. I’m obsessed.

Princess’s code name in ‘TWD’ scripts was Dulcinea, based on the Don Quixote character



Jace Downs/AMC It’s typical for characters to have code names in the script to try and preserve the surprise in any potential leaks. The casting call for Negan read as ‘Orin.’

Acuna: I know that characters are usually given code names to keep them secret in the scripts. Was there a code name for Princess’s character when reading the scripts or in the audition?

Lázaro: Yes, and it was the best code name. I mean, it hooked me immediately. The name was Dulcinea, which is the woman Don Quixote is in love with.

Acuna: That’s fabulous.

Lázaro: I know, and I’m a huge fan. I don’t know who chose that, but I’ve got to talk to them and thank them. But I’m a huge fan of Don Quixote. I was like, “Dulcinea? What?” I was like, “Yes.” I’m a geek for Don Quixote, so for me, it was so exciting.

Acuna: Also, there was that personal connection there for you. So it probably felt like “this is a sign.”

Lázaro: Absolutely. I mean, the character is very similar to me, and to who I would have been if I hadn’t found my passion. If I hadn’t been welcomed into this world. For me, it was very close to home.

Lázaro didn’t dye her hair for the role – she’s wearing a wig

Jace Downs/AMC Lázaro has dyed her hair pink before, but not purple for ‘TWD.’

Acuna: When you were cast on the show, did you really dye your hair purple? Or are you wearing any sort of wig?

Lázaro: Oh, I don’t want to reveal that. Do I have to reveal that? No, yeah, I’m just playing. I’m just playing. It’s a wig. But I did dye my hair pink around that time.

Acuna: OK. I’ve seen pictures of you with pink hair, so that’s why I was … I knew that you were into dyeing your hair. I could have seen you just dyeing your hair purple, too.

Lázaro: Oh, I could. I could. Now it’s brown, and more chilled. I get bored and I’m like, “OK, I can change that. That’s something I can control.”

How Princess’s entrance to the show took on a second meaning now that many people are staying at home



Jace Downs/AMC The survivors weren’t sure what to make of Princess’s cheery welcome onto the show.

Acuna: You had quite the entrance onto the show. When you said, “Oh my God, hi!” I don’t know if you saw this, but some were joking that that’s how everyone’s going to be when we’re allowed to come out of quarantine and see friends and family again.

me to all of my friends, family, co-workers, and every human as soon as quarantine is over pic.twitter.com/hZO6J5B90T — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 30, 2020

Lázaro: I agree. I think that’s how I’m going to be, too. Definitely. Once it’s safe out there.

Acuna: I completely agree. It was such an interesting moment. It’s an iconic entrance in the comics, but now I feel like it’s going to stay with everyone else because of this moment in time.

Lázaro: Art imitates life, right? Life imitates art.

How would Princess react to learning that Ezekiel referred to himself as a King in his community? She’d probably find it dope.



Jace Downs/AMC Ezekiel decided to not introduce himself as ‘King Ezekiel’ to Princess. He hasn’t been using the formal title as much recently anyway.

Acuna: When Princess introduces herself to Ezekiel, to Yumiko, and Eugene, she says she doesn’t go by Queen because it sounds pretentious and old. I noticed that Ezekiel hesitates, and appears to make the point to refrain from referring to himself as King Ezekiel. How would Princess react to learning that Ezekiel went by the name King?

Lázaro: I think she would just be like, “Dude, for real? Are you serious?” He’d be like, “Yes, I’m serious.” Then she’d be like, “You’ve got to drop that. You’ve got to drop that, man.” Or she would support him, and be like, “Word, that’s dope. Do it.”

Acuna: Yeah, I felt like they would probably have something to bond over.

Lázaro: Totally.

Acuna: And the fact that Ezekiel came about in the zombie apocalypse living out that fairytale.

Lázaro: Absolutely. I think they would get along very well.

Lázaro’s reaction to the walkers set up all over the city in funny gags



Jace Downs/AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider In case there was any doubt, it was Princess who positioned the walkers like this all over the city.

Acuna: I always wanted to see more of Princess’s vibrant, exuberant spirit come across in this world so that we can view the apocalypse through her eyes. I feel like we really did when we saw what she did with the walkers throughout the city. That’s not something that was in the comics. What was your reaction to seeing all of those walkers set up in funny situations? They made Ezekiel laugh.

Lázaro: When I read it I was so excited. I’m a playwright, I’m a writer, so for me, that’s what I do. I just put people in situations, and then I’ll see how they would react to things. I think that’s what Princess does. She just puts these two little characters in a corner, drinking a martini at a bar. Somebody, with the crossing guard, and somebody with groceries in their cart. For me it was like, “Oh man, that’s what I do. I just put people in places. It was very exciting.

Is Princess in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania like in the comics? Lázaro’s not sure.

AMC, Skybound/Image Comics Here’s the city that Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko entered versus the one in the comics.

Acuna: This was something I was trying to figure out while watching. When we first meet Princess, is she in Pittsburgh? Is that where the group meets her on the show? I know that’s where they meet her in the comics. But it’s a little unclear here. The skyline we see definitely looks like Pittsburgh. I’m not sure if that was clear in the script at all.

Lázaro: I’m actually not sure where we’re at. Because in the comics, it is Pittsburgh. But I’m not sure where we’re going to meet… I can’t talk about anything. My answer is, I’m not sure. Is that OK?

Acuna: Yeah, that’s fair. I just wanted to see if you knew anything that was maybe in the script that we just didn’t see on the episode because sometimes it’s noted in there.

Yumiko refers to Princess as selfish and ‘crazy.’ That’s not how Lázaro sees the character.



Jace Downs/AMC Yumiko is slowest to warm up to Princess, thinking there’s something off about her.

Acuna: Yumiko describes Princess as selfish and crazy to Ezekiel. How would you describe her, and what conversations did you have with either Angela Kang or some of the other producers on the show about the character?

Lázaro: You know, I couldn’t come at it with thinking she was crazy. As an actor, I can’t come at it judging the character. I can’t come at it thinking she’s selfish and crazy. I’ve got to come at it with eyes of compassion, and understanding her past, and what I built of her past in my head. What I built of her present situation in my head.

When I met the producers we just sat down and had a conversation, about life. I think that a lot of my life is very similar to certain things that have happened to her. It was kind of intertwined, you know? Does that make sense?

Is Princess really someone who can be trusted? We’ll have to wait to find out.



Jace Downs/AMC Princess seems earnest and is who she says she is in the comics. But ‘TWD’ likes to make changes to major characters as we recently saw with the addition of Dante.

Acuna: We learned a bit about Princess in this episode, and where she’s coming from. The group is sceptical of her at first. But by the episode’s end, they seem to warm up to her. Is Princess really someone who can be trusted? Or is that something that we just have to wait to find out?

Lázaro: I think we’ve got to wait. I think we have to wait.

Acuna: Well, Paola, this character is such a breath of fresh air right now to see on the show. Especially during this climate, and the difficult, challenging time that we’re facing. I love her energy. The fans have had a big reaction to her so far, on social media, from what I’ve seen. Just to wrap up, what does it mean to you, to get to bring this character to life?

Lázaro: Just, all I want to say is that I’m forever thankful to be able to have the honour of playing this character.

You can follow along with our ongoing “The Walking Dead” coverage here.

