Norman Reedus ‘hopes’ Daryl gets closure with Carol, Connie, and Leah on the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’

The usually introverted Daryl has his work cut out for him on the final season of ‘TWD.’ AMC

Norman Reedus tells Insider that Daryl’s going to need some counseling on the final season of “TWD.”

His character has unresolved conflicts with three women in his life: Carol, Connie, and Leah.

Reedus teases at least one of them is “scorned.”

As “The Walking Dead” heads into its final season, Daryl (Norman Reedus) has his work cut out for him with Carol (Melissa McBride), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Leah (Lynn Collins).

When asked if we’ll get some closure between Daryl and the trio of women in his life, Reedus told Insider, “God, I hope so.”

“There’s a lot of counseling sessions in Daryl’s future. There’s a lot of topics that need some closure or at least a conversation,” Reedus said.

That might be putting it lightly.

It’s been a while since the season 10 finale, so let’s catch you up to speed with where Daryl’s at right now and what we can expect from his character heading into the final season.

Daryl thinks Connie’s dead, broke Leah’s heart, and is in an on-going fight with Carol

Daryl has a lot to resolve with Carol, Leah, and Connie. AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Daryl has been torn up for a while over Connie.

On the season 10 premiere, Connie was trapped in a cave-in with a horde of the undead and presumed dead. He blamed his best friend, Carol, for causing the cave-in and has still had a tough time processing that apparent loss – especially after losing the person he considered his brother, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), years ago and failing to find his body then.

It wasn’t revealed until the season 10 finale that Connie actually survived and has been on her own for the entire season.

Connie appears exhausted and worn down on the season 10 finale of ‘TWD.’ She crosses paths with Virgil. Chuck Zlotnick/AMC

No one knows she’s alive, and fans are anxiously awaiting her reunion with Daryl and the rest of the group.

“I think they have this kind of chemistry that’s really interesting and fun,” “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Insider in 2019 ahead of season 10.

Even Dog got along well with Connie. Daryl started learning sign language to communicate with Connie on ‘TWD.’ AMC

Fans can expect Connie to have “a big episode” on season 11, Kang said.

Though they’ve never had a romantic pairing, many fans have shipped Daryl and Carol on the AMC zombie drama for years. Even when they’re fighting, the two have each other’s backs no matter what.

No matter what fights Daryl and Carol have, they always find a way to work things out. They’re currently in a rough patch. Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Carol has playfully teased Daryl in the past about Connie and how there may be something between the two.

Currently, their friendship is a bit fractured.

The two have some things to figure out after a bit of a screaming match recently. We’re sure things will work out between the duo since the two are already set to get their own spin-off show, a currently untitled series led by current “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang, in 2023 after the flagship show ends.

As if two women in his life weren’t enough to juggle, during the season 10 bonus episodes, “TWD” threw a new mystery woman, Leah, into the mix to complicate Daryl’s life a bit more.

Leah and Daryl found that they shared a lot of common ground. AMC

During the years after Rick went missing, Daryl met and had an entanglement with Leah, which led to him meeting fan-favorite Dog, the canine who’s been by his side since season 10.

Kang confirmed to Insider in March that “some kind of a romantic relationship” existed between Daryl and Leah, which caused quite the flurry in “TWD” fandom since Daryl had abstained from forming any romantic bonds during the show’s 10 seasons.

When Leah gave Daryl an ultimatum to either run off with her or stay with the family he’s built for years on end in Alexandria, he chose Carol and his friends. Leah went missing and Daryl got to keep the dog in the breakup. (Not too shabby, honestly.)

Reedus teased something’s about to go down with at least one of these three women

Just let Daryl and Dog vibe. He doesn’t need the drama. AMC

“At least one of those people that you mentioned, it’s ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,'” Reedus said. “At least one of those turns into that.”

When Insider asked Kang if she could elaborate on Reedus’ read of Daryl’s predicament on season 11, she laughed at his analogy, saying, “There’s obviously just a lot going on for Daryl and various connections that he has to people.”

“I’ll just say that he intersects with many people in a variety of ways,” Kang said, choosing her words carefully, adding, “I think what he said is pretty accurate.”

If we had to guess, Leah may be the one to watch out for on season 11

Leah seems to be pretty resourceful. Fans have guessed she may have some sort of military background. Eli Ade/AMC

If we had to place our bets, Leah may be the one with the biggest chip on her shoulder. Daryl chose Carol and family over a relationship with her. Even her dog abandoned her for Daryl.

If Leah ever finds out that Daryl gave Carol her knife, things could get a bit heated.

Do you remember this small detail? Eli Ade/AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Though Daryl obviously harbored some feelings for Leah in the past, if she ever came after his ride or die, Carol, or Connie for that matter, and put either woman in danger, all bets are off.

We could be in for a pretty intense showdown this final season.

Reedus may be right. Daryl may need a lot of counseling.

The final season of “The Walking Dead” kicks off on Sunday, August 22 on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere will stream a week early on AMC+. You can follow along with our coverage all season here.