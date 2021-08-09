Norman Reedus says he doesn’t know how ‘The Walking Dead’ ends. Honestly, he doesn’t want to know.

Norman Reedus tells Insider he doesn’t know how ‘TWD’ will end. Josh Stringer/AMC

“TWD” kicks off its final 11th season on AMC on August 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

Insider spoke with four of the show’s stars: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, and Josh McDermitt.

No one knows how the show ends. Khary Payton claims to know more than most.

The final season of “The Walking Dead” premieres later this month, but how will it all end? Not even the cast knows – at least not yet.

“I have broad strokes to how it will end, but not exactly,” Norman Reedus, who has played fan-favorite Daryl Dixon on the series since season one, told Insider via Zoom recently when asked whether or not he knows the ending to “TWD.”

“I kind of have an idea of where we’re going, but I don’t know what it’s going to look like at the end,” Reedus added.

When he learned season 11 would be the show’s last, Reedus told Insider he thought about the various ways in which the show could end, postulating, “Do we all die in slow motion? Do we find a cure? Do they just nuke us from space?”

Star Melissa McBride, another original cast member who plays Carol Peletier and Daryl’s BFF, who joined Reedus on the Zoom call, chimed in playfully to say that she knew more than Reedus.

Daryl and Carol will be getting their own ‘TWD’ spin-off. Jace Downs/AMC

“I know exactly how it’s going to end. I’ve been given all of the details,” McBride teased, before coming clean that she didn’t actually know much. “I just wanted to see his face. No, I have no idea [how it will end].”

McBride added that she has “heard little things here and there, but no big details” about the final season.

Khary Payton says he knows some secrets about season 11 and teases that the story will tie back to the show’s very first episode

Still, another one of the show’s stars claims to know a bit more.

“I know what’s going on,” Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel on “TWD” told Insider, via phone. “I saw the specific outline. I know it all … It’s ridiculous.”

Khary Payton is seen in an image for season 11 of ‘TWD.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

When Insider reacted in surprise, Payton acknowledged he may have overstated a bit, saying he knows how the season will progress, offering up one really fun tidbit that should make fans want to go back and rewatch season one.

“I am excited about where it’s going,” Payton said. “I’m especially excited about the arc of the story itself. We’re, in an amazing way, telling a story that absolutely ties intrinsically to the very first episode. And I think that after 11 seasons is pretty incredible.”

“I don’t know if you can trust Khary,” star Josh McDermitt told Insider in a separate Zoom call when we asked him if he knows how “TWD” will end, mentioning Payton claims to know some show secrets.

Josh McDermitt plays Eugene Porter on ‘TWD.’ Jace Downs/AMC

“I actually don’t know how it ends,” McDermitt said. “I’ve been trying to get information by talking to other cast members who have their bits of information and I try and piece stuff together, but there’s so many cast members and storylines going on.”

“It’s hard to see how they all weave together and how it’s going to manifest in an ending,” he continued. “I have no idea. And that is the God’s honest truth.”

No one really wants to think about the show ending yet since they still have a while to film

Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and more are seen on the season 11 premiere of ‘TWD.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

Reedus, McBride, and the rest of “TWD” cast are still in Atlanta, Georgia, filming the show’s extended final season. Typically, they’d be wrapping up the season, but the pandemic threw off the show’s filming schedule.

As such, instead of the usual 16 episodes, season 11 will consist of 24 episodes, airing over the course of the next year. Split up into thirds for the first time, the first batch of eight episodes will premiere on AMC on August 22. (Subscribers to the network’s digital streamer, AMC+, can watch the season 11 premiere a week early this Sunday.)

Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider back in April that they’ll likely be filming the final season until March 2022.

Reedus doesn’t want to how how ‘TWD’ will end

Honestly, Reedus doesn’t really want to know just yet how it all will end.

“I don’t think I want to know. Yeah, I really don’t want to know,” he added.

Norman Reedus is seen on one of the extended season 10 episodes of ‘TWD,’ which was filmed during the pandemic. Eli Ade/AMC

And who can blame him? Thinking about how it will end may mean you have to start thinking about saying goodbye.

“TWD” cast Insider has spoken with (since filming season 11 began earlier this year) said they didn’t want to talk about bidding adieu to the zombie apocalypse just yet.

“I’m kind of putting off the sadness and the tears and trying to remain kind of a student of the moment and enjoy the story that we’re telling here now,” Payton said.

Many of the cast and crew, which has been a revolving door over the past decade, have become family. Even Reedus and executive producer Greg Nicotero opened a restaurant down in Senoia, Georgia, Nic & Norman’s, where it will host viewing parties for fans throughout the season.

McDermitt also mentioned how he’s been baking bread for Kang.

From left to right: Paola Lazaro, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, and Josh McDermitt are seen in a behind-the-scenes photo from season 10, episode 15 with episode director, Laura Belsey. Jace Downs/AMC

Though they’re not saying goodbye just yet, when asked what legacy he hopes the show will leave behind, McDermitt considered other huge series throughout history, including “M*A*S*H*” and “Friends.”

“[Former ‘TWD’ cast member] Steven Yeun said something at one point: He said ‘Friends’ was such a huge show and ‘Walking Dead’ is a huge show. We’re basically on ‘Friends’ right now,” McDermitt said. “We’re just in the middle of it, trying to do the scenes and put out some episodes that are great.

“I hadn’t even thought about it that way,” McDermitt continued. “I would hope that people continue to watch the show even years after it’s ended and are able to be introspective, just think about a lot the questions that we raised: Who would you be if civilization were to fall?”

