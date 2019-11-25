21 questions we have after 'The Walking Dead' mid-season finale

Eliza Morse/AMC A lot of fan favourites are trapped in a cave at the end of ‘The Walking Dead’s’ mid-season finale.

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10, episode eight, “The World Before.”

The mid-season finale of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” ended with our group members split up.

How are Daryl, Connie, Carol, and more getting out of the zombie-filled cave? Where exactly is Michonne going? Will Luke ever get to spend more time with the woman he’s crushing on?

From small, fun questions we hope to see answered,to more serious ones, Insider answers some of the questions you may have after Sunday’s episode and breaks down the ones we still have going into the show’s winter hiatus.

1. Why didn’t Lydia recognise Dante?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Alpha makes it clear that Lydia never knew Dante.

This was one of the biggest questions fans had after Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was revealed to be a Whisperer. Why didn’t Lydia recognise the doctor as one of her own?

Sunday’s mid-season finale fixed this plot hole quickly. In a flashback, Alpha conveniently tells Dante that her daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) doesn’t know him. You may have missed the quick moment at the start of Sunday’s episode.

2. Did Dante have a thing for Siddiq?

Jace Downs/AMC Angela Kang tells us they were just bros.

Throughout the season, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) joked with Siddiq (Avi Nash) about the idea of kissing him on the season 10 premiere. On Sunday’s episode, he joked that he was having a hot romance with Siddiq. Nash told Insider he thought there may have been a bit more to Dante’s character.

“I’m not one of the writers, but I wonder if Dante actually has more than just sort of some feelings for Siddiq, if there is like homoerotic tension from his side towards that character,”Nash told Insider.

Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider they were intended to have a very bromantic relationship.

“We always wrote it more like that was a bro aspect of the character. But I think always like in any performance, people can read different things into it,” said Kang. “It’s just the way that he behaves is always a little like, ‘I’m just going to push the joke a little far.’ But I think that just in terms of how he felt about Siddiq, I think he saw somebody who… You know, he felt the kinship, too.”

3. Why did Dante kill that nice old lady?

AMC Cheryl said she could break Dante like a twig. Guess not.

We didn’t expect to learn that Cheryl was murdered on Sunday’s episode. It seemed like the nice, older inhabitant of Alexandria simply died because of the unfiltered water. However, Sunday’s episode showed she was smothered to death by Dante.

It’s unclear from the mid-season finale, but maybe Cheryl was onto uncovering Dante’s real identity.

4. Was Dante going to let zombie Siddiq kill baby Coco?

Jace Downs/AMC This was one of the scariest moments of the mid-season finale.

It sure seemed like it! Dante told Rosita that sometimes in nature it’s normal for parents to eat their young. Not OK, Dante.

5. Why was Father Gabriel the one to kill Dante?

Gene Page/AMC Gabriel and Rosita watch Dante’s body burn.

“We think that he felt like he might have screwed up in hesitating to act about Negan,” said Kang. “The night that he took to think about what should Negan’s fate be, which is fair and right, that it led to an opening where Negan escaped. I think in the moment he’s reacting to the fact that Dante has killed a beloved member of his community and his own family, and he kind of swings in the other direction.”

6. Is Father Gabriel going to have more of a dark streak coming out or was that a one-off event?

Jace Downs/AMC Is Father Gabriel going down a dark road?

Father Gabriel brutally stabbed Dante to death 15 times. That’s not a simple murder. That’s a crime of passion. Clearly, the man has a bit more on his mind.

“As storytellers, what I see in that story is, there is a darkness within Gabriel, too, and that’s something that he’s struggling with a bit,” said Kang. “And so it’s just in the passion of that moment, he engages in the vigilante justice that he did not want to see happen with Negan.”

You can read more on how Dante made Father Gabriel’s darkness come out here.

7. Is Gamma going to turn on Alpha?

Gene Page/AMC Gamma starts to question her loyalty to her group.

Now that she knows Lydia is alive, that’s really going to mess with her loyalty to Alpha and the Whisperer group.

8. Since we’re talking about Gamma, is she going to get to meet her nephew?

Gene Page/AMC Connie protects the Whisperer baby with her life. We learn his name is now Adam.

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) saved the baby at the Hilltop last season. Gamma tells Aaron her name pre-apocalypse was Mary and that he’s the only family she has left.

9. Is Luke going to start a relationship with Jules?

AMC Luke flirts with Jules on the season 10 premiere.

It’s never a bad thing to root for love in the apocalypse and we kind of love Luke’s little crush on the woman from Oceanside.

10. More importantly, will we get to hear Luke play a piece from Rachmaninoff?

Gene Page/AMC Luke previously was obsessed with his violin, the stradivarius.

The book he discovers in the library is sheet music full of the Russian composer’s preludes.

11. Where is Michonne off to and will we see her again?

Gene Page/AMC Michonne is going to find weapons to destroy the Whisperer’s walker herd.

Virgil says he lives on Bloodsworth, Island on the Tangier Sound. That’s a real place in Maryland’s Chesapeake bay.

Kang says there’s more of Michonne’s story to tell this season.

“Obviously, she has limited episodes this season,” Kang told Insider of Gurira’s remaining time on “The Walking Dead.” “She does still have a meaty chunk of story coming up.”

12. Is Virgil’s group connected to one of the helicopter groups?

Gene Page/AMC Is Virgil’s group connected to the one that took Rick? Who knows.

At New York Comic Con, chief content officer of “TWD” universe Scott Gimple said the symbol on the mystery helicopter that took Rick symbolises three interconnected communities.

Virgil mentions he’s part of a fortified community on a naval base. Are they one of the three communities? It sounds like we’ll have to wait to learn more.

“That remains to be seen,” said Kang. “We’ll find out when we pick up with their story.”

You can read more about Michonne and Virgil’s journey here.

13. Is Lydia going to return to the Whisperers?

Jace Downs/AMC Lydia’s currently lost in the woods.

If so, that’s really not going to go over well with the Whisperers. Her mother kind of told everyone that she killed Lydia. It looks like that may backfire on Alpha.

14. How is the group getting out of this cave and away from the herd?

Eliza Morse/AMC Carol wanted to find Alpha’s horde of the undead and she found it all right.

At the end of the mid-season finale, Carol, Daryl, Kelly, Connie, Jerry, and Aaron fell into the depths of a cave where Alpha is hiding her group of the undead.

There has to be another way out of this cave, right?

15. Is Negan going to fulfil his comic book arc with Alpha or will it be handed off to someone else?

AMC Negan pledges his loyalty to the Whisperers, but can he be trusted?

Negan joined the Whisperer group on his own, but we’re sure he’s up to something. He likes Judith too much to put her and Alexandria in danger.

In the comics, he infiltrates the Whisperer community to earn their trust before killing Alpha and delivering the head to Rick to show his allegiance. Will that happen this time around? Negan doesn’t exactly have anyone to offer the head to other than Gabriel and he’s a bit fired up at the moment.

The show has been setting up a Carol vs. Alpha showdown of the mothers. Giving Negan the glory of that moment feels like it would take it away from Carol.

16. Is Ezekiel going to be OK?

AMC Ezekiel revealed he has thyroid cancer to Siddiq earlier this season.

There aren’t exactly any doctors around (that we know of) at Alexandria anymore to treat him. And is Carol ever going to learn that the King has cancer? She has to get out of that cave first.

17. Who’s the woman on the radio that Eugene is speaking with?

AMC We know who voices the radio woman.

“It’s Margot Bingham,” Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene on “TWD,” told Insider. “I only say that because her name was in the credits. So, if they want to get mad at me, well, then they shouldn’t put her name in the credits.”

In the comics, the woman Eugene is speaking with eventually turns out to be a member of a very large community in Ohio called the Commonwealth. If they’re the same group, maybe they can help Ezekiel out.

18. Is the woman Eugene spoke with on the radio the same person we heard at the end of season nine?

AMC Who was this?

This is even unclear to McDermitt.

“I think when that mystery radio person came on at the end of season nine, in my mind I went… that’s the person who he’s going to talk to on the radio,” McDermitt told Insider. “But that was never clear to me by [showrunner] Angela [Kang] and the writers.”

“Maybe it is, and they just didn’t want to assume I was an idiot and couldn’t put that together myself. Or it might be something else. I can’t say with 100% certainty,” he added.

You can read our full interview with McDermitt from earlier this season here.

19. When is Princess coming?

Image Comics/Skybound This is how Princess looks in the comics.

Paola Lázaro (“Lethal Weapon”) was confirmed to join the show as comic character Princess at New York Comic Con.

Princess is introduced in Robert Kirkman’s “The Walking Dead” comic in issue No. 171. Her full name is Juanita Sanchez and is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

20. Will we see Maggie on the second half of season 10? Maybe!

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Lauren Cohan is returning to ‘The Walking Dead’ as a series regular on season 11.

Maggie went off with Georgie after Rick disappeared on season nine. But she’ll be back!

Lauren Cohan confirmed at New York Comic Con she’ll return for season 11 of the show. Kang hinted we may see her before then.

“We very well may see a little bit of Maggie in season 10,”Kang told Insider.

“I’ve known for a little bit,” Kang said of how long she has been keeping Cohan’s return secret. “It took a while to get the deal all settled and done, but it’s been in the works for a while.”

21. When are we going to see this scene play out and what is it all about?

AMC Why is Michonne dressed like this and who is she pointing this bat at? Is Negan having a nightmare?

We have yet to see this moment from July’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer. In it, Michonne appears to wield Negan’s bat Lucille. Is this a vision? Is this real life? We’re still uncertain.

We’d love for this to be a nightmare Negan’s having just for kicks.

