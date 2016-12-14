7 details you may have missed on the 90-minute 'Walking Dead' mid-season finale

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” left Rick and his crew short a few more survivors after another visit from the Saviors.

While we still have a lot of questions for the rest of the season, there were many tiny moments and references to earlier in season seven as well as season five. Keep reading to see the details you probably missed.

Maggie started wearing a baseball cap at the Hilltop. Gene Page/AMC It reminds us an awful lot of Glenn from the earlier seasons of the show. He always wore a cap on his head. Gene Page/AMC Maybe this is how Maggie is internalizing some of her grief for her husband. One of the Saviors starts flirting with Spencer. When she notices Eugene staring she asks if he likes watching. AMC He initially responds yes before being told to flee. It's not the first time Eugene was caught creeping on others in the zombie apocalypse. He was caught watching Abraham and Rosita back in season five. AMC When Tara confronted Eugene about it he explained that he enjoys the female body. 'I consider this a victimless crime that provides both comfort and distraction,' he told her. The room Daryl raided was Dwight's. Gene Page/AMC If you paid close attention, Daryl spent a little bit of time glancing at a carved figure on a table before later kicking over a chess table. AMC We saw Dwight carving one of his figures back in episode three. AMC Daryl knows about them because he asked Dwight to hand one over when he met him back in season six. AMC Dwight said his grandpa taught him how to make them. Spencer's death was exactly how it happened in the comics. AMC It was right out of issue #111. Skybound Negan also slashes him unexpectedly with his knife. The show nailed it, from the speech Spencer gave to Negan to the offer to play pool. The only thing better was that we actually got to see them play pool on the episode. You can read more about the big moment here. Aaron and Rick's mission to get to the houseboat felt familiar if you've played any of Telltale's 'Walking Dead' games. Gene Page/AMC Michonne and another character Pete were also attacked by zombies in a lake while trying to get to a larger boat. Telltale You can read more about the Telltale Michonne game here. Isabelle told Michonne about the silencer in the car to take her life so she wouldn't have to return to the Saviors. Gene Page/AMC It's similar to a moment earlier this season when we saw Dwight's former friend ask to be killed so he didn't have to return to the Sanctuary. AMC Dwight eventually obliged. Michonne gives Rick a pep talk recalling some of his words from season five. Gene Page/AMC She tells Rick that they're the ones who get things done. 'You said that. We're the ones who live. That's why we have to fight,' she said to Rick. 'For Judith. For Carl. For Alexandria. For the Hilltop. For all of us. We can fight them, Rick. We can find a way to beat them. We can do this, but only if we do this.' The speech she gave was from when Rick was seemingly losing it in Alexandria. Gene Page/AMC Yeah. This was a low point for Rick. It's similar to the one Rick yelled out to the Alexandrians in season five, episode 15 before Michonne knocked him out. It's actually a little unnerving that that's the speech Michonne references since Rick was a bit crazed when he went off on the town. Here's what he says: You still don't get it. None of you do. We know what needs to be done and we do it. We're the ones who live. You, you just sit and plan and hesitate. You pretend like you know when you don't. You wish things weren't what they are. Well, you want to live? You want this place to stay standing? Your way of doing things is done. Starting right now, we have to live in the real world. We have to control who lives here ... Your way is gonna destroy this place. It's gonna get people killed. It's already gotten people killed. And I'm not gonna stand by and just let it happen. If you don't fight, you die.

