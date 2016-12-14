7 details you may have missed on the 90-minute 'Walking Dead' mid-season finale

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”
Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” left Rick and his crew short a few more survivors after another visit from the Saviors.
While we still have a lot of questions for the rest of the season, there were many tiny moments and references to earlier in season seven as well as season five. Keep reading to see the details you probably missed.
It reminds us an awful lot of Glenn from the earlier seasons of the show. He always wore a cap on his head.
Maybe this is how Maggie is internalizing some of her grief for her husband.
One of the Saviors starts flirting with Spencer. When she notices Eugene staring she asks if he likes watching.
He initially responds yes before being told to flee.
It's not the first time Eugene was caught creeping on others in the zombie apocalypse. He was caught watching Abraham and Rosita back in season five.
When Tara confronted Eugene about it he explained that he enjoys the female body.
'I consider this a victimless crime that provides both comfort and distraction,' he told her.
If you paid close attention, Daryl spent a little bit of time glancing at a carved figure on a table before later kicking over a chess table.
Dwight said his grandpa taught him how to make them.
The show nailed it, from the speech Spencer gave to Negan to the offer to play pool. The only thing better was that we actually got to see them play pool on the episode.
Aaron and Rick's mission to get to the houseboat felt familiar if you've played any of Telltale's 'Walking Dead' games.
Michonne and another character Pete were also attacked by zombies in a lake while trying to get to a larger boat.
Isabelle told Michonne about the silencer in the car to take her life so she wouldn't have to return to the Saviors.
It's similar to a moment earlier this season when we saw Dwight's former friend ask to be killed so he didn't have to return to the Sanctuary.
Dwight eventually obliged.
She tells Rick that they're the ones who get things done.
'You said that. We're the ones who live. That's why we have to fight,' she said to Rick. 'For Judith. For Carl. For Alexandria. For the Hilltop. For all of us. We can fight them, Rick. We can find a way to beat them. We can do this, but only if we do this.'
It's similar to the one Rick yelled out to the Alexandrians in season five, episode 15 before Michonne knocked him out.
It's actually a little unnerving that that's the speech Michonne references since Rick was a bit crazed when he went off on the town. Here's what he says:
You still don't get it. None of you do. We know what needs to be done and we do it. We're the ones who live. You, you just sit and plan and hesitate. You pretend like you know when you don't. You wish things weren't what they are. Well, you want to live? You want this place to stay standing? Your way of doing things is done.
Starting right now, we have to live in the real world. We have to control who lives here ... Your way is gonna destroy this place. It's gonna get people killed. It's already gotten people killed. And I'm not gonna stand by and just let it happen. If you don't fight, you die.
