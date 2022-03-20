‘The Terminator’ star Michael Biehn felt ‘uncomfortable’ while filming a scene on ‘The Walking Dead’ where his face was grabbed

Michael Biehn guest stars on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode 13 of “TWD.”

On “Talking Dead,” guest star Michael Biehn was asked about filming a specific scene.

Biehn said he “wasn’t crazy about” another actor touching his face after his character died.

“The Terminator” actor Michael Biehn said he felt uncomfortable filming a scene on “The Walking Dead.“

While on the series’ aftershow, “Talking Dead,” Biehn was asked about his guest-starring role on season 11, episode 13 where he played Ian, the leader of a new group, who was killed by the episode’s end.

When asked what it was like filming a scene that occurred after Ian’s death, Biehn said it “was kind of odd.”

“I’ve played a lot of antagonists so therefore I’ve died in a lot of shows and a lot of movies, a lot of television stuff that I’ve done, and I’ve never had anybody touch me afterwards,” Biehn, who has 110 acting credits on IMDB, including “Aliens” and “The Abyss,” said of filming his cameo on Sunday’s episode.

In the scene, Toby (Jason Butler Harner) lightly smacks Biehn on the cheek a few times off-screen before grabbing his face by the chin and pretending to make his mouth speak back at him.

Toby Carlson grabs Ian’s face and pretends to make him talk after killing him on season 11, episode 13. AMC

“From a character standpoint, I’m dead, so it really didn’t make any difference, but from an acting standpoint, it really felt kind of like a violation,” Biehn said.

“I wasn’t crazy about it and I know the reason for doing it was to give you an indication of who the man who was touching me was, but it made me feel uncomfortable,” he added. “As an actor, it made me feel uncomfortable. And, it probably, therefore, will make the audience feel uncomfortable about the character. So, I guess that was the point of it.”

Host Chris Hardwick responded by saying that Toby “was clearly” a monster.

Earlier on the show, Biehn said he was excited to join “The Walking Dead” for an episode after being a fan of the series since its inception in 2010.

“I always wanted to be a part of it,” Biehn said, adding, “I was never offered a role until this past season nor did I ever audition for a role. It’s a show that I always thought was quality … It’s absolutely astounding that you have a show that’s been around for 12 years.”

“I thought it was a really fun character and so I absolutely said yes right away because, like I said, I always wanted to be on the show,” he added of receiving a call from his agent to appear on the series’ final season.

Biehn joins a handful of “Terminator” franchise stars to appear on “The Walking Dead.” Most recently, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” star Robert Patrick appeared on season 10, episode 19.

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.