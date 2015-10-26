'The Walking Dead' just had one of the most shocking episodes ever

Kirsten Acuna

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.

Creator Robert Kirkman wasn’t kidding when he said that anyone could die this season on “The Walking Dead.” 

The AMC hit just shocked fans with a huge unexpected death in the third episode of the new season.

If you’re not caught up, this is your last chance to head back.

The walking dead season 6Gene Page/AMC

In the final 20 minutes of “The Walking Dead,” Glenn and Nicholas found themselves in a dire situation as they were pitted against a horde of zombies. 

Backed up against a fence, Nicholas took his own life falling into a pit of zombies as he took Glenn down with him. 

The death came as a huge shock to everyone.

 

 

 

 More to come … 

 

 

