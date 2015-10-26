'The Walking Dead' just had one of the most shocking episodes ever

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.

Creator Robert Kirkman wasn’t kidding when he said that anyone could die this season on “The Walking Dead.”

The AMC hit just shocked fans with a huge unexpected death in the third episode of the new season.

If you’re not caught up, this is your last chance to head back.

In the final 20 minutes of “The Walking Dead,” Glenn and Nicholas found themselves in a dire situation as they were pitted against a horde of zombies.

Backed up against a fence, Nicholas took his own life falling into a pit of zombies as he took Glenn down with him.

The death came as a huge shock to everyone.

This can’t be happening right now. #TheWalkingDead

— zellie (@zellieimani) October 26, 2015

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.