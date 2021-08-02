‘The Walking Dead’ star says he wants to get choked out by Rick if Andrew Lincoln returns to the show before it ends

Josh McDermitt (right) has one wish if Andrew Lincoln returns to ‘TWD.’ Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Josh McDermitt has a wish if Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick, returns to “TWD” for its final season.

McDermitt told Insider he has long wished to be choked out by Lincoln.

“The Walking Dead” premieres its final, 11th season on AMC on Sunday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

As “The Walking Dead” heads into its final season, there’s one specific item on Josh McDermitt’s bucket list.

When Insider asked McDermitt how his character, Eugene, would react if he knew Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was alive and out there somewhere in the zombie apocalypse, he came up with quite the fictional scenario.

“Maybe Rick comes back, says, ‘What’s up with your hair? and take scissors to [Eugene’s] hair,” McDermitt said of the braid Eugene has grown since Rick mysteriously left the series in a helicopter in 2018. “Daryl punches Rick, [saying], ‘Hey, you owe child support.’ Then, Eugene’s like, ‘No, he just cut my hair, let me get a piece of that.'”

Unexpectedly, McDermitt added, “Then Rick chokes [Eugene] out.”

That escalated quickly.

McDermitt explained it’s been a desire of his for a while.

“That is honestly the one thing I wish I had on the show, getting choked out by Andrew Lincoln,” McDermitt said. “I’ve watched him do it. I’ve watched him kill several people on the show, in different scenes by choking them.”

Rick strangles one of the Claimers on season four, episode 11 during a bathroom scuffle. AMC

“I just go, ‘Man, that looks like fun.’ To get choked out by Andrew Lincoln would be pretty incredible,” he added.

Insider also asked stars Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus how their characters would react if they knew Rick was alive.

Reedus joked that he’d punch Rick and ask him for child support since he helped to raise his two kids for over six years since his disappearance.

Uncle Daryl embraces Judith and RJ. He and the survivors have taken on the role of raising Rick and Michonne’s kids. Josh Stringer/AMC

There’s a lot of violence in Rick’s future if he returns on the show’s final season, which will air through most of next year, but maybe it’s just playful payback because Lincoln is known for getting a bit physical on set.

Reedus previously told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that Lincoln has punched both him and co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the face during fight scenes.

“We did this one scene and I beat the crap out of him, basically. And then he’s supposed to run and tackle me off-camera, right? Just jump into an airbag,” Reedus said in 2018. “But he jumps and he punches me in the face with double fists.”

Daryl and Rick parted ways on season nine, episode four. Gene Page/AMC

Is Rick going to show his face on the final season?

When asked if it’s possible that we could see Rick again before the show ends, showrunner Angela Kang told Insider in a separate call, “As I’m kind of saying to anybody who asks questions in this realm, I can’t really get into it because there’s a whole universe involved, but I always appreciate that there’s interest out there.”

“TWD” returns to AMC on August 22 at 9 p.m. The premiere is currently streaming on AMC+.

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage all season long here.