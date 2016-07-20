There's one thing 'The Walking Dead' does every season that really ruins it for me

“The Walking Dead” is getting ready to amble back to television, but there’s one tiny thing the show does that totally ruins the illusion that you’re seeing a real zombie apocalypse.

AMC’s horror-drama has a lengthy filming period — they start shooting in the summer and finish in the late fall. Because of this, the seasons change as they film each episode.

And it really shows when a new season starts.

Here’s how the trees looked and what the characters were wearing in the last episode of season four.

Notice that the leaves on the trees are all changing colours, and the characters are all wearing coats or sweaters. It can get chilly in Atlanta as winter approaches.

And here’s what they looked like in the first episode of season five.

Suddenly, almost nobody is wearing a jacket, and the trees are a lush, vibrant green, because it was shot in the summer.

These two episodes take place over the course of one day. There’s no way the trees could’ve shed and regrown their leaves, and it’s doubtful that the weather would have changed enough for the group to ditch their coats.

It really is a minor detail, but one that some fans say pulls them out of the show. A poster on Reddit who noticed the issue also commented on how all the zombies are dressed for the weather, even though the walkers would have died at all different points of the year.

It’s a small but telling continuity error that speaks to the quality of the show. “The Walking Dead” is massively popular and has a pretty extensive budget behind it, but they don’t pay attention to little details like this in the way that, say, “Game of Thrones” does.

Heck, “Thrones” is so determined to actually show that winter has come that they pushed back the premiere of the next season so they could film in when the weather gets colder.

