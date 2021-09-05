Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’ had a special cameo you may have missed during a crucial moment

Agatha’s short time on ‘TWD’ comes to an end on season 11, episode three. Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead,” season 11, episode 3, “Hunted.”

Laurie Fortier was taken out on Sunday’s episode after a bunch of walker’s descended upon her.

The show’s special effects make-up artist Greg Nicotero was the walker who bit her.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

How closely were you watching Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead“?

“TWD” executive producer and special effects make-up artist Greg Nicotero made a cameo on Sunday’s episode as one of the undead. And he wasn’t just any walker.

“So Greg Nicotero decided that since this was the last season he wanted to be in all places. He wanted to be the walker that killed me,” Laurie Fortier told Insider recently.

Don’t leave your arm exposed in the zombie apocalypse. AMC

“He got in full makeup and put on his walker mask. Right before we were shooting, he looked me in the eyes and he goes, ‘I want you to know, I put these contacts in just for you,'” Fortier said. “We had such a blast shooting that … I have to say it was actually quite an honor.”

Fortier joined “TWD” in its final season as Agatha, a valued member of Maggie’s group of survivors, the Wardens.

One of Maggie’s best warriors, on Sunday’s episode Agatha gets a juicy chunk of skin taken out of her arm by a walker before getting ripped apart in a gnarly death scene by a group of the undead.

Greg Nicotero is seen in a behind-the-scenes photo with Laurie Fortier (aka Agatha) on ‘TWD.’ Courtesy of Laurie Fortier

Agatha died as she helped get Maggie and Alden to safety.

“Greg is the initial one that takes the bite out of my arm,” Fortier said. “He catches me while I’m standing and I’m fighting off somebody and then he catches me from behind, bites into my arm, and then that sends me falling into this swarm of walkers.”

It’s a rough way to go, but Agatha’s death is probably the most satisfying one to watch so far this season because of how it occurs. AMC

It took around 2 hours to do the prosthetics on Fortier’s arm

Fortier said it took two to two-and-a-half hours to create the make-up on her arm.

“It was a prosthetic arm,” Fortier said, explaining how she prepared for her death scene. “It went over my real arm and then it had a bite in it. Then they painted it and made it look like it was really my arm. And then, just before every take, we’d throw some blood on it to make it look fresh – lots of blood.”

A prosthetic, covered in blood, was used to make this moment look real on Sunday’s ‘TWD.’ AMC

“Oh my God, that was just so much fun,” Fortier added, “that whole process of the make-up and getting to go to the special effects trailer on ‘The Walking Dead.'”

Fortier said she and Nicotero worked on choreography for the scene together. Still, he did give her some tips on how to prepare to be ripped apart by the undead.

Agatha gets torn apart by walkers on Sunday’s episode. AMC

“He was super helpful and I just loved it,” Fortier said. “He went out of his way to put the contacts in for me so that I could have more to play off of.”

“He’s such a humble guy,” she added. “He still is so excited about what he’s doing after all these years. It’s just so refreshing to see that and to work with somebody that just loves their job so much.”

Nicotero’s cameo is a nice nod to his first ‘TWD’ appearance as a walker

Greg Nicotero has played a few different zombies over the years on ‘TWD.’ Michael Moriatis/AMC, Gene Page/AMC

Nicotero has appeared as a zombie several times over the course of the show’s 11 seasons.

In season three, episode nine, “The Suicide King,” he was the zombie Andrea (Laurie Holden) shot dead.

Greg Nicotero can be seen as a walker in behind-the-scenes images from season three, episode nine of ‘TWD.’ Gene Page/AMC, composite Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Nicotero also appeared on season six, episode three, “Thank You,” as a walker who’s cut to several times as Glenn and Nicholas are atop of the dumpster.

Greg Nicotero was one of the zombies who surrounded Nicholas and Glenn on season six, episode three. Gene Page/AMC

But his appearance on season 11, episode three, nearly mirrors his first time as a member of the undead. It’s a nice full-circle moment for the show’s final season.

On season one, episode four, “Vatos,” Nicotero was the walker who bit Andrea’s sister Amy as she exited the RV camper.

Greg Nicotero’s first appearance as a walker was also a zombie bite to the arm. AMC

On Sunday’s episode, Nicotero similarly grabs Agatha before leading to her demise. Both times, he effectively latches on to the women with a two-arm grab before chomping down on their flesh.

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.