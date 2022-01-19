13 details you may have missed in the new ‘Walking Dead’ final season trailer

- A new trailer for “The Walking Dead‘s” final season was released Wednesday.
- It answers a few cliffhangers from October’s finale and hints at a story about social class to come.
- Carol is working at Elodie’s. Daryl and others seem to be treated like second-class citizens.
There are no images of Gracie after the storm at Alexandria and that has us worried. We know Judith made it out of the basement alive because of the previous season 11b trailer, but we have yet to see if Gracie also made it to safety.
That’s a big cause for concern for her father, Aaron.
If she’s killed in the Alexandria storm, it may send him over the edge. The new trailer heavily hints that we’re seeing a darker side to Aaron.
In the trailer’s opening monologue, Ezekiel says, “Darkness is heavy. Some of us carry more than others.” As he says that last line, the camera cuts to a scene with Aaron under an ominous red light.
We see Maggie fire a gun at someone in the trailer as Daryl yells out. She may be triggered by the sight of the body and decide to shoot and kill Leah. An alternative is that the Reapers found Alden, killed him, and Maggie fires at the Reapers in response. (Remember, Negan and Maggie left Alden on his own in the season’s first eight episodes.) We’ll have to wait and see.
In reality, she was skeptical of Alexandria’s seeming-perfect community and used the baking as a front to gather intel and keep tabs on the community. Back then, it turned out she and Rick actually had little reason to be concerned. Alexandria was as good as Aaron promised and the survivors made it their home up until now.
Does Carol have her guard up at the Commonwealth or is she accepting that this community may be as good as it gets in the zombie apocalypse? (She should really have her guard up.)
Later in the trailer, we see another glimpse of this same scene. Eugene’s holding two empty ice cream cones, hinting that the person never showed. Someone is packing up the surrounding chairs.
Did someone stand Eugene up or is this a dream sequence?
Remember, the last time we saw Eugene, he was in a lot of trouble for (rightfully) punching Pamela Milton’s entitled son. So, it’s a bit weird seeing him out and about and free for a moment in this trailer. There’s another small moment in the trailer that shows him alone, seemingly living on the street, gathered by a fire for warmth.
We’re pretty confident Stephanie was supposed to be keeping tabs on Eugene and his friends when they first entered the Commonwealth to see if they were trustworthy.
She likely got in trouble with her superiors for helping Eugene use the radio to contact his community. Did the Commonwealth kill her or is she just imprisoned somewhere? Since we’re pretty certain Stephanie isn’t who she said she was, she’s likely pretty disposable to the Commonwealth.
From the trailer, I bet Eugene was supposed to meet up with her for ice cream and she was a no-show. He starts looking around for her and asking questions. When he can’t find her, he enlists Princess. She looks like someone who would enjoy a good mystery. Plus, the first eight episodes of the season made it clear that Princess is very good at picking up on small details that others don’t easily notice. (It’s how she and some others snagged some soldier gear briefly.)
I bet Eugene and Princess will stumble upon some ugly truths about the Commonwealth. Unfortunately, it looks like the duo may ask one too many questions and eventually get caught. We see them locked up together.
Before the apocalypse, Connie told Aaron and the Alexandria council she was a journalist (season nine, episode six). She may have been really well known though because her sister Kelly mentioned her sister was being modest.
“She exposed a bunch of sleazeball politicians and put them behind bars,” Kelly told Aaron on season nine.
Before the apocalypse, Kelly was still in high school. Will Connie’s journalistic abilities come in handy to exposing any corruption within the Commonwealth? Eugene may need their help.
That’s probably not going to sit well with Daryl for long, especially if his (former) best friend Carol is living a more comfortable life inside the Commonwealth.
Daryl had a rough life before the world changed suffering abuse at the hands of his father. But when the world fell apart, it was a fresh start for him. Unlike others, he knew how to survive in this world and his tracking and hunting skills made him extremely valuable. It looks like the Commonwealth doesn’t value those skills and are trying to undo all the progress Daryl (and others) made by forcing them back into a box they may no longer fit inside.
That distinction between social classes and whether or not they even matter anymore may play a big role in these next eight episodes. A lot of it is likely going to go back to that massive mural about the rich vs. the poor (seen above) that Daryl saw in the subway on the two-part season 11 premiere.
Then again, when we first met Magna, she revealed she used to be a waitress at a truck stop before the world ended.
Magna doesn’t seem to be pleased with the way the Commonwealth is run. We hear her express her concerns, apparently to Rosita, saying that those who don’t fit in will get cast out of the community.
Is she a Reaper who has defected or has Negan found a new sanctuary at the Commonwealth? Maybe Negan doesn’t even go to the Commonwealth. Would he really fit in there? He was a gym teacher before the zombie apocalypse and became a leader in the new world. Can you see Negan reverting back to any sort of teacher? Not a chance.
Negan didn’t head to the Commonwealth in the comics either. He went to live out his days isolated in a farmhouse.