'The Walking Dead' made a huge twist from the comics on Sunday's episode and fans are shocked and disappointed

Gene Page/AMC Ezekiel shares a secret with Siddiq that he’s been keeping from the community at large on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead’s” season 10, episode five, “What It Always Is.”

Ezekiel reveals that he believes he has thyroid cancer.

Fans were taken aback by the news and some were disappointed if this is the story arc his character will take.

Others are hoping Ezekiel doesn’t actually have cancer, despite it running in his family.

While Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” revolved heavily around Negan’s escape from Alexandria, it also made one huge, unexpected reveal.

Ezekiel tells Siddiq he has thyroid cancer, showing him a huge mass on his neck.

“A month. It’s grown since then,” Ezekiel says of how long the mass has been growing.

AMC Ezekiel takes off a covering to reveal a huge lump on his neck.

Siddiq initially tries to tell him it’s not necessarily cancer.

“Without tests you can’t be sure,” says Siddiq.

But Ezekiel tells him there’s been a history of the cancer in his family with his grandmother and his father successfully surviving due to treatment. The King isn’t feeling as positive in the zombie apocalypse about his chances.

The news caught a lot of fans off guard.

Ezekial has cancer! No no no no no and…. no. #TheWalkingDead — Sandy Hines (@Sjhines1) November 4, 2019

If it’s not death by walker then it’s death by cancer. Ezekiel is going through so much, love him ♥️ #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kLOXE8NroG — Jess Qualls (@jess_qualls) November 4, 2019

Ezekiel has gone through so much and now the writers want to give him cancer #TWD pic.twitter.com/E2VXp1u6Yy — ???????????????????????? ???? (@kerryxxgoldwyn) November 4, 2019

Many are disappointed by the news since Ezekiel survived his comic death.

Fans are saying it would have been better for the show to have killed him last season if they’re going to be forced to watch him die a slow death now.

Ya’ll just gonna do Ezekiel like that after basically downgrading him to secondary character? Cool… #TheWalkingDead — Holly Braddock (@hollyilyne) November 4, 2019

angela kang has no idea what she’s doing with ezekiel and it SHOWS. if you were gonna slowly kill him like this you should have just had him on a pike and spared his son. or would you have no idea what to do with henry either? smh this show needs to DO BETTER pic.twitter.com/KCZjGvUGeE — nicole rhee (@twdhenry) November 4, 2019

I hate that they’re going to make Ezekiel suffer even more. Should have died on pike. At least he was happy and bringing people together at that time. #TheWalkingDead — Cherié Summers (@cheriesummers18) November 4, 2019

On season nine, the Whisperers killed 10 characters they kidnapped. In the comics, Ezekiel notoriously winds up on the final pike revealed in an emotional moment. Instead, his son Henry took his place on the show.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Daryl, Michonne, and Carol find some of their friends heads on pikes on season nine, episode 15.

The reveal didn’t come out of nowhere. It finally explains all of Ezekiel’s mysterious coughing since the season 10 premiere. It wasn’t the smoke inhalation that was getting to him.

Still, some fans are hoping that Ezekiel maybe doesn’t have cancer or that he’ll find a cure if he is sick.

I’m going to need Eugene to find a way to use the radiation from the freaking satellite to save Ezekiel — Vannessa (@vannenanne) November 1, 2019

I am retweeting this, but I feel like Ezekiel has a goiter. Those tend to grow pretty rapidly with the same symptoms Ezekiel is having. Can be treated with radiation, which Eugene hopefully salvaged from the satellite! Maybe they hook up with Commonwealth for help #TWDFamily https://t.co/x560pqoxJT — freefromthecocoon ???????????? (@BeckyEtheridge) November 4, 2019

I think Ezekiel might be sick but I don’t think he has cancer that doesn’t make sense .If we’re talking about the satellite radiation everyone was there so it would be a stretch that he would be the only one sick.Probably breathe in to much smoke from the fire. — On The Show -Danai (fan account) (@Marie02434580) October 29, 2019

We’ll have to wait to learn more about what exactly is going on with Ezekiel. How do you feel about his reveal on Sunday’s episode? Let me know @KirstenAcuna on Twitter.

You can follow along with our coverage of “The Walking Dead” here.

