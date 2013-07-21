'The Walking Dead' Cast Is Having A Blast At Comic-Con

“The Walking Dead” cast and crew descended upon San Diego Comic Con yesterday.



AMC screened the trailer for the series’ next season during the show’s Comic-Con panel.

Anyone familiar with the cast knows they’re pretty close knit.

Actor Norman Reedus, who plays arrow-slinging Daryl on the show, is known for sharing plenty of photos on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s a bunch of images of the crew having a blast at the fan event.

Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Steven Yeun (Glenn), and Chad L. Coleman (Tyreese) excited to meet with fans.

Reedus with Danai Gurira (Michonne), Steven Yeun (Glenn) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie).

Reedus takes a photo of actors Scott Wilson (Hershel), David Morrissey (The Governor), Yeun, Lincoln, and executive producer Gregory Nicotero.

And here’s a shot of them taking one of their selfies:

Photobombed.

Yeun, Nicotero, Lincoln, and Wilson enjoying some zombified skeleton pirate art.

Here’s Reedus with writer Scott Gimple who is taking over as series showrunner.

The cast also visited the Governor’s creepy fish tank set up for fans.

Morrissey, Cohan, and Nicotero gather in front of the tanks.

Yeun pretends he’s the Governor.

But there’s only one Governor. Here’s the cast and crew. Yeun will have to settle for the chair next to Morrissey.

And a video of the cast:

