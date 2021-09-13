AMC appeared to spoil a big ‘The Walking Dead’ twist in its photo captions about Stephanie’s true identity

Eugene walks with the woman who is introduced as Stephanie to him on ‘TWD’ season 11, episode five. Josh Stringer/AMC

There are spoilers and potential spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead."

Fans have been skeptical of Stephanie’s identity since her introduction onto the show.

It appears they were right. A photo caption on AMC’s press site labels her as “decoy Stephanie.”

It looks like AMC inadvertantly spoiled a big upcoming twist on “The Walking Dead.“

As many fans have theorized, the woman parading around as Stephanie on “TWD” at the Commonwealth, played by Chelle Ramos, isn’t who she claims to be.

According to a photo label on AMC’s press site added Monday, a photo for Ramos’ character, who was introduced at the end of season 11, episode 2 as a woman Eugene was communicating with via radio, was labeled as “decoy Stephanie.”

According to ‘s press site, Chelle Ramos isn’t playing the Stephanie that Eugene knows, but a decoy. AMC

Then who is Stephanie? Likely Margot Bingham’s character who is seen in a different press photo

Fans started theorizing that Ramos’ Stephanie may not be the real Stephanie since it was well-known that another actress, Margot Bingham, was providing the mystery voice over the radio who interacted with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) on season 10.

Margot Bingham provided the voice of Stephanie on season 10 and appears on season 11 of the show. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

McDermitt previously confirmed the voice on the radio was Bingham’s to Insider in 2019, saying, “Yeah, it’s Margot Bingham. I only say that because her name was in the credits. So, if they want to get mad at me, well, then they shouldn’t put her name in the credits.”

In July 2020 Deadline reported that Bingham joined the season 11 cast, likely as Stephanie. At the time, AMC wouldn’t confirm her role.

Another preview photo for Sunday’s episode shows Bingham’s “TWD” character. For press, the photo is labeled as “Max, formerly known as Stephanie.” The “formerly known” part is a bit puzzling and only gives us more questions.

Margot Bingham appears on season 11, episode five of ‘TWD’ as ‘Max, FKA Stephanie.’ AMC

We’re sure “TWD” will eventually reveal more about that.

What this may mean for Eugene moving forward: It’s probably not great news.

The prevailing theory was that the Commonwealth planted a decoy Stephanie in order to get Eugene and the others to spill about a potential community they were from and catch them in a lie.

It’s fair we mention that though the next episode of “TWD,” season 11, episode five, is currently streaming on AMC+, Insider is under embargo and cannot speak about the episode until it airs on AMC on Sunday, September 19.

We will say that we previously postulated that Eugene should have been more careful when lying to Mercer, the leader of the Commonwealth militia.

Mercer made it clear that if Eugene lied to him, he would know.

This line may come back to haunt Eugene this season on ‘TWD.’ AMC

If Mercer planted a “decoy Stephanie” to be his spy to try and find any inconsistencies in Eugene’s story, it could spell disaster for Eugene, Yumiko, Princess, and Ezekiel.

We don’t want to see Mercer and the Commonwealth army bring any harm to Eugene.

New episodes of “TWD” air Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. You can follow along with our show coverage here.