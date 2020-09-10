Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and more react to 'The Walking Dead' ending after 11 seasons

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC ‘The Walking Dead’ may be on the outs, but Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will continue on with a new spinoff.

“The Walking Dead” will end its TV run in 2022 with season 11.

The final season will consist of 24 episodes.

“The Walking Dead” Universe will move forward with a Carol and Daryl-led show as well as an anthology series.

“This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade,” Norman Reedus said in a statement provided to Insider.

“The Walking Dead” will end its run on TV in 2022.

Wednesday, AMC announced the zombie drama’s 11th season will be its last. AMC will deliver an extended 24-episode season that’s expected to run from 2021 through late 2022.

It’s the first time since the show’s 2010 premiere that it will not debut a new season in October. In July, showrunner Angela Kang confirmed season 11 would not premiere this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series, which started as one man’s journey of survival with his family and grew to be a show about group survival during the apocalypse, ushered in an era of zombie-related series ranging from “Z Nation” and “iZombie” to “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Though “TWD” began to decline in ratings after fan backlash to the season seven premiere, recent showrunner Angela Kang did the impossible by turning the show’s quality around even as main star, Andrew Lincoln, departed the show. Seasons nine and 10 are, arguably, some of its best.

“The Walking Dead” isn’t completely leaving. AMC announced fan-favourite characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will lead a new spinoff series that’s currently planned to premiere in 2023. The network is also developing an anthology series, which will follow a range of past, present, and new cast.

“The Walking Dead” cast and crew shared their reactions as the flagship show comes to an end and “TWD” universe ventures into new territory.

Norman Reedus says the show changed his life



Eliza Morse/AMC Norman Reedus was cast as an original character that didn’t exist in the comic.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be a part of ‘The Walking Dead.’ This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade,” said Reedus in a statement provided to Insider.

Reedus joined the series as Daryl Dixon, a character who doesn’t exist in Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same name. In a 2014 interview with GQ, Reedus said he read lines for the show after it was already completely cast. He just hoped for a way onto the show.

A decade later, Dixon’s journey from a redneck loner to a compassionate and loyal leader helped him become a fan favourite, and, now, star of the show. Fans rallied behind the character so much that the mantra “If Daryl dies, we riot,” became a passionate catchphrase.

“I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world,” he continued. “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favourite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Showrunner Angela Kang says it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the show that’s been a part of her life for a decade, but she’s ready for the next chapter



“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” said Kang in a statement.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPOP Angela Kang is seen at New York Comic Con in 2019.

Kang was a writer and story editor on the show since season two before getting promoted to showrunner on the series’ ninth season. There aren’t many female showrunners and Kang was handed the keys to one of the biggest shows on TV at a pivotal point when two stars, Chandler Riggs and Andrew Lincoln, were out the door.

Initially, fans and critics (ourselves included) were sceptical whether or not the show could carry on without Rick Grimes. Not only could it move forward, but Kang showed the series still had legs by refocusing the show on its ensemble cast while keeping fans on their toes with unexpected twists.

In her first episode as showrunner, she quickly killed off a character who overstayed his welcome and pulled the trigger on a massive multi-character death from the comics an episode before many thought it would occur. When Insider asked Kang why the moment didn’t come during the season nine finale, Kang said it was the original plan, but she didn’t want to drag out the show with, what sounded like, a filler episode. She wanted to keep the story moving.

“‘The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol,” said Kang of what’s next. “Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

Melissa McBride is ready for the Carol and Daryl show



Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Daryl has been Carol’s friend, confidant, and ride or die on ‘TWD.’

McBride plays fan-favourite Carol Peletier, who long outlived her character’s comic death.

When asked by Insider about the decision to keep Carol’s character on the series, chief content officer of “TWD” Universe, Scott Gimple, said he fought to keep her on the series when there was a conversation about killing her off.

Gimple saw the potential in showing a woman who came from abuse become the story’s hero. It’s a role that has meant a lot to McBride to play.

“I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons,” said McBride in a statement. “In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.”

McBride continued: “Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer â€” the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!”

Gimple teases this isn’t goodbye, it’s just time to ring in a new era of ‘TWD’



Gene Page/AMC Scott Gimple (centre) on set of ‘TWD’ season seven with Angela Kang and director Michael E. Satrazemis.

“It’s been ten years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” said Gimple, referencing the pilot episode of “TWD,” “Days Gone Bye.”

“What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic â€” and supported by the best fans in the world,” Gimple continued. “We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on ‘TWD,’ and then, this end will be a beginning of more ‘Walking Dead’ â€” brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. ‘The Walking Dead’ lives.”

Other stars and crew members are sharing their reactions on social media.

Kevin Deiboldt has been a long-time writer on the series.

Khary Payton has played King Ezekiel on the show since season seven.

All good things… — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) September 9, 2020

Fans are surprised and saddened by the unexpected news.



I’m so sad but also happy that the universe will continue — Zach (@CapZgt) September 9, 2020

Im literally so sad right now. This show has been apart of my life since I was 10 … it really is an end of an era ???? https://t.co/xFzebKzrCb — Dana (@heyytheir) September 9, 2020

Sad news from the #TWD universe. @AMC_TV may never understand @WalkingDead_AMC’s influence, how many lives they changed and how many people they inspired. I hope the Alexandria Safe Zone walls in Senoia stay up forever. https://t.co/hQ7cSZAjnq — The Walking Dad Bod (@InTheLineOfLucy) September 9, 2020

Well, it was something to expect and it's probably for the best, but it's still a little bit heartbreaking ???????? https://t.co/NPrBCGrGLE — marie lannister ????✨ (@thiccjaime) September 9, 2020

The official “Walking Dead” season 10 finale will air Sunday, October 4 on AMC at 9 p.m.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.

