‘I completely blacked out’: How ‘The Walking Dead’ cast and crew reacted when they learned season 11 would be the show’s last

Khary Payton thought he was receiving a call to find out his character was getting killed off the show.

“I remember I was getting a call from both Angela Kang and Scott Gimple, and half the time when you’re getting a phone call from just one of your two showrunners, it’s about the demise of your character,” Payton, who has played Ezekiel since season seven, told Insider over the phone in August.

“Both of them needing to be on the phone to talk to me about something… I was sure that there was a demise of some kind coming,” Payton continued. “I just didn’t realize that it would be of the show itself, which was shocking.”

The pandemic threw off the shooting schedule for the series, which, in theory, should have premiered its 11th season last fall. Typically, seasons run 16 episodes. Last fall, AMC announced the final season will have an extended 24 episodes in addition to adding six bonus episodes to season 10.

At the time, Kang told Insider the 30 final episodes would more or less play as two final seasons of the show.

“Having to wait an entire year to even get started was kind of crazy,” Payton said. “To have kind of a super-sized season made it a little less bitter, because we knew that we were going to be here for a while.”

“Normally we would be starting to edge toward the end of our season at about this time of the year and we are nowhere near the end of the season,” Payton added. “We’ve still got most of our season left to shoot.”

In April, Kang told Insider season 11 would likely film through March 2022.

“I’m kind of putting off the sadness and the tears and trying to remain kind of a student of the moment and enjoy the story that we’re telling here now,” Payton said.