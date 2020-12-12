'The Walking Dead' stars predict who the last person standing will be at the show's end and how Rick could make a return

AMC Networks Former ‘TWD’ cast member Emily Kinney and returning cast member Lauren Cohan share their thoughts on who will survive ‘The Walking Dead’ by the show’s end.

“The Walking Dead” is ending after 11 seasons in 2022.

Former “TWD” star Emily Kinney, who played Beth, predicts Daryl and Carol will be the last ones standing in an exclusive clip provided to Insider from AMC’s upcoming “TWD Holiday Special.”

Lauren Cohan, who plays Beth’s older sister Maggie, looked shocked Kinney didn’t say her character will survive.

Kinney revised her answer to say Maggie will be president. Cohan chimed in to say Rick and Michonne will return in a helicopter.

“The Walking Dead Holiday Special” will be available to stream Sunday exclusively on AMC Plus.

“The Walking Dead” is coming to an end after 11 seasons in 2022. Who will survive AMC’s long-running zombie apocalypse series?

Some of the cast have thoughts.

“I just think it’s going to be probably Norman [Reedus] or Norman and Melissa [McBride],” former “TWD” cast member Emily Kinney, who played Beth Greene, said in an exclusive clip provided to Insider from AMC’s upcoming “The Walking Dead Holiday Special.”

That’s a pretty logical guess considering AMC previously announced an untitled “TWD” spinoff centered around Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride) in September.

Regardless, Lauren Cohan, who plays Kinney’s fictional older sister, Maggie, on the series, looked stunned by Kinney’s response.

AMC Chris Hardwick is joined by current and past ‘TWD’ cast members Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney, and IronE Singleton to chat about ‘TWD.’

When Kinney noticed her face she immediately changed her tune, saying, “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

“If I, Emily Kinney, was writing the script, for the end, I would definitely pick Maggie as the one who is like the ruler of all of the new worlds,” Kinney said.

“They beat the zombies, it’s all over. Maggie is president,” Kinney added.

That’s not that far off from what happens in the end of “TWD” comics. Maggie becomes the leader of all of the colonies and they do eventually wipe out the majority of the undead.

Cohan chimed in with the perfect way to wrap up the series.

“And then the helicopter with Rick and Michonne in it lands,” Cohan said, referencing Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) famous disappearance from the flagship show in November 2018.

AMC, INSIDER composite by Kirsten Acuna Rick was saved by the CRM.

The protagonist was carried off from the show in a mysterious helicopter that we now know is part of a larger group called the Civic Republic. An upcoming “TWD” movie is supposed to tell us more about what happened to him. Michonne (Danai Gurira), meanwhile, departed “TWD” earlier this year in search for Rick.

The hour-long holiday special, debuting Sunday morning exclusively on AMC Plus, will feature current and past “TWD” cast members to talk about the holidays, reminisce on the past decade of the franchise, and look ahead at what’s next in the world of “TWD.”

Cohan and Kinney will be joined by Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, IronE Singleton, Eleanor Matsuura, “TWD” universe chief content officer Scott Gimple and “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang. Chris Hardwick will host.

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.

