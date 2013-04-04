The Best Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of 'The Walking Dead' Cast

Fans are used to seeing “The Walking Dead” crew solemn, serious, and killing zombies, so seeing them out of character, rocking out and playing around on set is a surprising treat.



Following the series finale of the AMC series Sunday night, actress Laurie Holden, who plays Andrea, tweeted out the following image with the cast from the show.

The set looks like a blast to work on.

Unless you get to see the cast at a live panel, it’s pretty rare for a fan to see them all together on and off set.

Here’s a bigger look at the image:

@Lueberschlag / TwitterThis second image of Holden with David Morrissey who plays the villainous Governor comes a close second.

