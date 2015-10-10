Watch the entire cast of 'The Walking Dead' show up to the season 6 premiere

“The Walking Dead” premiered its sixth season to fans Friday night at Madison Square Garden. After debuting a new episode, 13 actors from Andrew Lincoln to Danai Gurira and Norman Reedus came out on stage for another hour of fun moderated by “The Walking Dead” superfan Yvette Nicole Brown.

More cast members, from previous and current seasons, ranging from Lennie James (Morgan) to Jon Bernthal (Shane), Wilson Scott (Hershel), and Emily Kinney (Beth) joined in on the fun throughout the rest of the evening.

“The Walking Dead” returns on AMC Sunday, October 11 at 9 p.m.

