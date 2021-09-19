‘The Walking Dead’ star on Sunday’s episode, the ‘mixed feelings’ she has on the show ending, and her hopes to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Cailey Fleming stars as Judith on season 11, episode five of ‘The Walking Dead.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “TWD” season 11, episode five, “Out of the Ashes.”

Cailey Fleming, who plays Judith Grimes, chats the final season and Sunday’s episode with Insider.

Fleming’s excited for an episode yet to air. She thinks Judith would love the Commonwealth.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cailey Fleming had mixed feelings when she learned “TWD” was ending with its 11th season.

“I was happy and sad,” Fleming, told Insider of receiving a phone call about the show’s final season. “This is my third year [on the show]. It’s a lot of hard work.”

AMC announced last Semptember that its long-running apocalyptic drama would bow out in 2022 with a super-sized final season. The news surprised many of its longtime cast members, including Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

A true child of the zombie apocalypse, Fleming has played Judith Grimes – the daughter of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – since season nine.

Her birth on the show’s third season symbolized a beacon of hope for Rick and his group of survivors during an otherwise grim time.

“It’s happy that it’s ending, but it’s super sad because I kind of grew up on the show,” said Fleming. “It’s mixed feelings.”

Fleming has nothing to worry about after the series ends next year.

At 14, she has an impressive résumé, appearing in two of Disney’s biggest franchises. She played Young Rey in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and, more recently, appeared on Disney+’s hit Marvel series “Loki” as Young Sylvie, a role she told Insider she’d love to reprise on season two.

Cailey Fleming as Young Rey (left) in ‘Star Wars’ and Young Sylvie (right) in Marvel’s ‘Loki.’ Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios

Fleming spoke with us about Sunday’s episode of “TWD” and giving her peers a crash course on “Zombie Survival 101.” The actress also shared how Judith really feels about Michonne searching for Rick, the souvenir she’d love to take from the show, and what she’d like to do after her time with the undead comes to an end.

Naturally, we had to chat about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as well. A very big Marvel fan, Fleming shared her excitement to see costar Lauren Ridloff in November’s “Eternals” and whether its tougher to keep Marvel, “Star Wars,” or “TWD” secrets.

Fleming can’t wait to see how ‘TWD’ finale comes out. But she doesn’t want to think about the show’s ending just yet

Cailey Fleming poses with Ross Marquand (left) who plays Aaron on ‘TWD’ and Anabelle Holloway (right), who plays Gracie, Aaron’s adopted daughter. Courtesy Cailey Fleming

Insider: After episode five of the season airs, there will be less than 20 episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ left to go. Do you feel like those are enough episodes to tell a satisfying conclusion to Judith’s story? Do you know a lot of your character’s direction in this final season?

Fleming: We’re about halfway done with production right now. So, I know a general sort of idea – a very small amount – of how my character is going to be in the final season, in the last half of the season. We’re only halfway done. I’m not too focused on the end yet. It’s kind of a scary thought. So I’m just trying to focus on what’s happening right now. But I’m really excited to see how the finale comes out.

What you just said is what I’ve spoken with Norman and Melissa, and more recently, Angel Theory and Nadia Hilker about. They all have said the same thing, that they’re not focusing on the end right now. No one wants to get sad and think about the final eight episodes. They’re just thinking about the work that they’re doing right now.

Yes, definitely. It’s a lot to process when you think about the end. It’s a huge show globally. Everybody loves it. We’re doing our best and I’m very excited for everybody to see what we’re working on.

Where would you like to see your character by the end of the show? Do you have any predictions for how it all ends or are you not thinking about that?

I’m trying not to think about it, but I’ll say whatever [showrunner] Angela [Kang] has in mind for Judith, I’m sure it’s going to be amazing. She is incredible. She makes the best stories and I’m putting my trust in her hands.

Judith likely wants to share her secret about Michonne with someone else, but she’s afraid of losing more family

Judith is really worried about losing her Uncle Daryl. Josh Stringer/AMC

Judith is sitting on possibly the biggest ‘Walking Dead’ secret. She knows that her mom, Michonne, is off searching for her dad, Rick. Is it tough for her to keep that secret? How is Judith feeling right now?

Well, I’m sure she misses her mom and dad. She’s definitely probably wondering where her mom is. She has a really special connection with her. The only family she really has left is her Uncle Daryl. So she’s really focusing on keeping him close.

And R.J.!

RJ is Rick and Michonne’s son who Rick doesn’t know exists. Josh Stringer/AMC

Oh, yeah. And, R.J. Of course!

Is there a chance Judith could tell anyone else what Michonne is really up to by the end of the show? Daryl or Carol, or someone else? Or is Judith afraid that they would leave if she told them? Judith and Daryl have that little moment at the end of season 10 where Judith says like that she would be afraid of anyone else leaving.

She’s definitely afraid that she’s going to lose everybody that she has, especially her Uncle Daryl. That little moment that they had was so sad and sweet. But, yeah, she probably does want to tell somebody because they might know something that she doesn’t know, but she probably doubts it. She’s trying to hang on to who she has left.

There’s a small part of Judith that wonders if Michonne left her and R.J., but she’s trying to remain positive

A teen on Sunday’s episode of ‘TWD’ calls Judith a ‘psycho’ for holding a sword to his throat. Josh Stringer/AMC

There’s a moment on episode five where one of the mean teenagers tells Judith that her mom, Michonne, abandoned her. We know, and Judith knows, that’s not the case, but when Judith walks away, she’s clearly upset. Is there a part of her that thinks that this boy could secretly be right – that maybe she’ll never see Michonne again? What’s going through your mind there?

That happened very fast for her. He snapped at her. He probably got in her head a little bit. There’s probably this voice in the back of her head that’s saying, “Maybe he’s right. Maybe she did leave me.” [Judith’s] definitely trying to cancel out those bad thoughts and she’s definitely trying to focus on – “No, my mom’s still alive. She’s hunting. I’m going to see her again. I’m going to see her soon.”

Fleming says the mean teen’s harsh name-calling will likely stay with Judith ‘forever’

Judith puts on a brave face until she walks away from an uncomfortable confrontation on season 11, episode 5 of ‘TWD.’ AMC

I was wondering if Judith was more hurt in that moment that he called her “a psycho.” Kids can be so hurtful to one another. Sometimes I think they forget that when they say something mean, although they may not mean it in the moment, it’s something that will sit with someone else for a really long time.

Definitely. Words hurt. That will probably stick with her for forever.

Judith trains the kids to boost their confidence in case things go sideways at Alexandria when their parents are out on missions

Cailey Fleming’s Judith trains the kids of Alexandria how to defend themselves against the undead on season 11, episode five. Josh Stringer/AMC

There’s a great moment where you’re training some of the other kids at Alexandria – Jerry’s children, Hershel, Gracie, and R.J. That scene reminded me a lot of Carol training some of the kids back in the prison, years ago. Why is it so important for Judith to train them? May we see them all in action having to use those skills at some point on their own little adventure?

It’s definitely important for the kids to learn how to fight. If their parents have gone out on a mission or an adventure and something happened and they’re on their own.

If they don’t know how to fight, they’re not going to know what to do. But if they’re trained, then we have a better chance of survival and it probably makes them feel more confident knowing, “OK. If something happens, I know how to fight and I’ll be OK.” That definitely boosts their confidence and probably makes them feel a little bit better.

Absolutely. We get this little ominous warning that the walls of Alexandria are not staying up. I think it’s better to be prepared. I’d love to see all of you guys just fighting and taking charge a little bit. Maybe the teenagers get scared or something. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

I guess so!

Fleming thinks Judith would ‘absolutely love’ the Commonwealth.

A look at the Commonwealth community, which is better introduced on Sunday’s episode in another story line. Josh Stringer/AMC

There’s so much going on in this episode. We really get introduced to the Commonwealth. Alexandria’s kind of fallen apart, but they’re the complete opposite. They have it together. They have ice cream. They have a bunch of kids running around.

If the opportunity ever came up, do you think Judith would be able to live in a community like that? She really is a child of the apocalypse. This is all she’s ever known. Would the idea of a safe haven like the Commonwealth be something that’s even attractive to her?

I totally think that she would absolutely love the Commonwealth. She’s never had something like that before. If you think about it, she’s probably never eaten ice cream or cotton candy before.

Oh my gosh. You’re right.

I know! Can you imagine Judith eating up all of the ice cream? She would definitely be living her best life. I think she would love it there.

That’s not the response I thought you were going to give, but, this is what I want to see now. I want to see Judith and some ice cream, some Rocky Road, at the Commonwealth.

Oh, yes. Me too.

Fleming wants to keep Rick’s hat when ‘TWD’ ends

A behind-the-scenes photo of Cailey Fleming on set of ‘TWD.’ Fleming shared that they get rapid tested for the coronavirus every time they go to set. Courtesy of Cailey Fleming/Insider

When the show ends, do you plan on taking any souvenir from the series? Are you going to ask to keep the hat?

Yes! I want the hat so bad. Me and my mom have been talking about that. We’ve been talking to the costume team because there are a few hats. Just in case, we have a few back ups. I don’t see why we couldn’t take one, just one hat. That would be such a cool souvenir.

That sounds reasonable to me. They have extras. What are they going to do with all of them?

I know. Maybe I can keep the hat.

There’s a big episode coming on ‘TWD’ that Fleming’s excited for everyone to see.

Now that the show’s in its final season, is there a favorite scene, a favorite episode, or a favorite memory you have working on the series or has it not happened yet?

Oh, I love that scene in episode five with the kids at the wall. That was super fun.

But there is one, I wouldn’t say one scene. There’s one episode that has not aired yet that I absolutely love. I don’t know how much I can say. We worked very, very hard on it. It was a long process and the cast members that I worked with did an amazing job and I’m very excited for everybody to see it.

Fleming would love to be in something where she’s not being tortured or killing someone. She’d love to continue playing Young Sylvie in ‘Loki’ or another MCU character

Cailey Fleming surprised ‘TWD’ fans when she appeared as Young Sylvie on ‘Loki’ this summer. Marvel Studios

Are there any other projects that you’re working on that you can share with us?

I don’t think so, but in the future, [there are] some dream roles. I would love to do a kid friendly Christmas movie because every movie or TV show that I’ve been in I get tortured. I die. I kill somebody. If I did a Christmas movie, we could have my family over and make cookies and watch a Christmas movie instead of me dying or killing somebody.

I also dance, so I would love to do something with dance in it or obviously something else in the MCU – maybe a new character or keep playing Young Sylvie [on “Loki”].

Yeah and Lauren Ridloff is over in the MCU too, now. How great would it be to have a little “Walking Dead” reunion in the MCU?

Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari in ‘Eternals’ and fan-favorite Connie on ‘TWD.’ Marvel Studios, Jace Downs/AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Yeah, that would be incredible. That would be so amazing. We will definitely be seeing Lauren in the ‘Eternals’ movie. Me and my brother will 100% be watching it and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s Lauren. She’s killing the game.”

Fleming says its tough to keep ‘TWD’ and Marvel secrets

Lauren Cohan and Cailey Fleming are seen behind-the-scenes of ‘TWD’ season 10 extended bonus episodes. Courtesy of Cailey Fleming

What do you think is tougher to keep secrets for: Marvel, “Star Wars,” or “The Walking Dead”?

That’s a tough question. Whenever we have Comic Cons or conventions, it’s definitely hard to keep “Walking Dead” secrets because the fans are so excited and they just want to know everything and I’m not a very good secret keeper sometimes. It’s very, very hard, but I try my best.

Marvel was definitely very hard just because I love it so much. I wanted to tell everybody.

New episodes of “The Walking Dead” air Sundays on AMC. You can follow along with our show coverage here all season long. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.