5 details you may have missed in the first trailer for the 6 bonus 'Walking Dead' episodes coming in 2021

AMC released a short teaser trailer Sunday for the upcoming bonus six episodes of “The Walking Dead” in 2021.

The ad was first teased during the “Fear the Walking Dead” mid-season finale before making its way online.

If you missed it, you can watch it here.

Insider rounded up a few of the smaller details you may have overlooked. It teases our first looks at Maggie and Glenn’s son aged up, Negan’s wife, Lucille, and Robert Patrick’s mysterious character.

“TWD” will return to AMC on February 28, 2021 at 9 p.m.

We get our first glimpse at Maggie and Glenn’s son since the flash-forward and he looks like a mini-version of his father.

AMC Watch out, Judith. Little Hershel’s coming for the cute factor on ‘TWD.’

The last time we saw Hershel Jr., named after Maggie’s father, he was a baby (played by showrunner Angela Kang’s son at one point).

In the new promo, Maggie is seen walking with Hershel by her side.

Hershel is seen wearing a baseball cap just like his dad.

AMC We’re not crying, you’re crying over Hershel Jr.

In the early seasons of “TWD,” Glenn wore different caps. Some fans thought Hershel Jr. may even be wearing one of his dad’s hats, but it’s likely just another cap as a reference to Glenn.

We also get our first look at Robert Patrick’s mysterious character.

AMC Robert Patrick doesn’t appear to be playing a character from the comics.

It looks like Patrick’s character will get mixed up with Father Gabriel and Aaron. A behind-the-scenes production video which aired on AMC teased the “Terminator 2” actor reading lines with Seth Gilliam (aka Father Gabriel) and Ross Marquand (Aaron).

Is Patrick playing an ally our heroes can trust or a bad guy? We can’t tell you anything about his character just yet, but Patrick is known to play some villains.

Who’s the mystery woman with the green wig? Say hello to Negan’s wife, Lucille.

AMC Hilarie Burton Morgan joins ‘TWD’ as Lucille.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife, Hilarie Burton, joins the cast of “TWD” to play the actor’s fictional wife, Lucille. The two married in 2019 after being together for a decade.

“I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan an take on that swagger. And I love @TheWalkingDead family. They have been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness,” Burton tweeted after the casting news broke.

We’ll likely see Lucille on the final sixth bonus episode of the season titled, “Here’s Negan.” The episode title is a direct reference to a “TWD” spinoff comic which dives into Negan’s backstory before the apocalypse and introduces reader’s to Negan’s former wife, Lucille.

In the comics, Lucille has cancer. We’re likely seeing her above wearing a wig as she’s undergoing treatment. It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see Lucille in flashbacks or if Negan may start to see visions of his wife during the apocalypse.

The end of the trailer may have teased Mercer.

Skybound/Image Comics, AMC We’re not even sure if we’ll see Mercer in the bonus six episodes, but we will see more of the Commonwealth soldiers.

The teaser ends on the face of a Commonwealth soldier, the Stormtrooper-types who were first seen at the very end of the season 10 finale. Kang previously told Insider we’ll check back in with the Commonwealth.

Mercer is the leader of the Commonwealth soldiers and becomes an important character in the last arc of the “TWD” comic series.

‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 finale introduced a new mysterious group of soldiers. Here’s what to know about the Commonwealth.

