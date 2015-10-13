A lot of fans hated the black and white scenes on 'The Walking Dead' season 6 premiere

Warning: If you haven’t watched the season six premiere of “The Walking Dead,” there are spoilers ahead.

“The Walking Dead” returned to AMC Sunday night with a huge premiere episode.

The season six opener jumped back and forth between the present and past using black and white sequences.

It’s a first for the show.

Many fans loved the look, especially since it reminded them of creator Robert Kirkman’s comic series, from which the show is adapted.

Black & white. Feels like I’m reading #TheWalkingDead comic book.

— Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) October 12, 2015

I’m really digging this black & white #TheWalkingDead ????

— ♓️allie ®enison (@hallikans) October 12, 2015

Thinking back to it all now, having #TheWalkingDead #FirstTimeAgain shot partially in Black & White: Genius. :)

— John R. Castellanos (@johncastellanos) October 12, 2015

However, not everyone blown away by the artistic choice.

Some were extremely baffled when the show first started in black and white, thinking it was a mistake.

Had to change the channel to make sure my tv didn’t go black & white by accident. LOL #TheWalkingDead

— That ADHD Show (@ThatADHDShow) October 12, 2015

Is this supposed to be black & white or is it my TV? Like black & white means flashback? #TheWalkingDead

— LeAnn Suchy (@lovelyleann) October 12, 2015

The black & white scene had me thinking something was wrong with my TV ????????..I see they’re trying something different #TheWalkingDead

— MrsReynolds804 (@MsPerry804) October 12, 2015

Even after some fans finally figured out black and white sequences meant flashbacks many people weren’t into the premiere.

I’m not feeling this black & white flashback or whatever it is. I’m not a dog/cat, I prefer to see in colour. #TWD #TheWalkingDead

— Jax (@SaltedJax) October 12, 2015

These black & white scenes are killing my vibe, it’s the year 2015 you could atleast use a VHS filter #TheWalkingDead

— Terry McFly® (@Terry_McFly) October 12, 2015

Some claimed it made it more difficult to watch.

Who’s watching #TheWalkingDead ?? I don’t like the black & white , it’s very distracting.

— Ann Le (@anneorshine1) October 12, 2015

Hate that the majority of this episode is in black & white ….its already hard enough to see in dark on this show ???????? #TheWalkingDead

— M.U.F.A.S.A (@ZaddyAug) October 12, 2015

This black & white rubbish on #TheWalkingDead is unnecessary.

— Mike M (@michaeldarren79) October 12, 2015





Here are some direct comments I started to receive from fans:

When I spoke with executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season six premiere, last week, he told me they never really planned to show the episode in a linear fashion, and explained the reasoning behind the black and white scenes:

“We took sort of a rather bold move because we wanted to play with our non-linear timeline,” said Nicotero. “We wanted to sort of make sure it wasn’t confusing for the audience.”

“It really is a bold filmmaking storytelling style, but something that we all feel the show warrants after six years,” Nicotero added. “We didn’t want to do something that we had done before so we took a big swing and it was very exciting to be able to do that.”

“The Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

