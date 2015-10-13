A lot of fans hated the black and white scenes on 'The Walking Dead' season 6 premiere

Kirsten Acuna
The walking dead season 6 premiereAMC

Warning: If you haven’t watched the season six premiere of “The Walking Dead,” there are spoilers ahead. 
“The Walking Dead” returned to AMC Sunday night with a huge premiere episode. 

The season six opener jumped back and forth between the present and past using black and white sequences. 

It’s a first for the show.

Many fans loved the look, especially since it reminded them of creator Robert Kirkman’s comic series, from which the show is adapted.

 

 

However, not everyone blown away by the artistic choice.

Some were extremely baffled when the show first started in black and white, thinking it was a mistake. 

Even after some fans finally figured out black and white sequences meant flashbacks many people weren’t into the premiere. 

 

Some claimed it made it more difficult to watch.

 


Here are some direct comments I started to receive from fans:

 

CommentTech Insider
CommentTech Insider
CommentTech Insider

When I spoke with executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season six premiere, last week, he told me they never really planned to show the episode in a linear fashion, and explained the reasoning behind the black and white scenes:

“We took sort of a rather bold move because we wanted to play with our non-linear timeline,” said Nicotero. “We wanted to sort of make sure it wasn’t confusing for the audience.”

“It really is a bold filmmaking storytelling style, but something that we all feel the show warrants after six years,” Nicotero added. “We didn’t want to do something that we had done before so we took a big swing and it was very exciting to be able to do that.”  

“The Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

NOW WATCH: Watch the entire cast of ‘The Walking Dead’ show up to the season 6 premiere

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.