'The Walking Dead' star Avi Nash confirms character's fate and talks Sunday's big twist: 'I wasn't sad by it'

Jace Downs/AMC Siddiq uncovers a conspiracy on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead,” season 10, episode seven, “Open Your Eyes.”

Insider spoke with Avi Nash, who plays Siddiq on the AMC show, about Sunday’s big twist and death.

Nash said he was clued in about Dante’s true identity before they started working on season 10, and he even knew about the reveal before Juan Javier Cardenas, who plays Dante, knew.

Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” surprised with two big shocks.

Siddiq discovers that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is actually a Whisperer who infiltrated the Alexandria community. Before he can tell anyone, Dante kills him on the spot. In case Siddiq’s fate was a bit unclear, Nash confirms with Insider that Siddiq is indeed dead.

“I think his death was, very much, going to be surprising and is also a catalyst for the remaining story to be told. So, for me, [showrunner Angela Kang] gave me the rundown and I was just psyched,” Nash told Insider.

Nash learned his character was going to be killed off the show before they started shooting season 10. That’s not always the case with actors on the show. Ahead of Sunday’s episode, Nash told Insider how he learned about Dante’s secret identity before the actor who played him, how he prepared to play a character with PTSD this season, and more.

Showrunner Angela Kang told Avi Nash about Siddiq’s impending death before season 10 began.



Jace Downs/AMC Showrunner Angela Kang told Avi Nash the first half of season 10 would be his character’s swan song.

Kirsten Acuna: Sorry to be catching you as you’re in the airport right now. How are you?

Avi Nash: I am feeling good. I’m good as the dead can be. Hanging in there.

Acuna: Sunday’s episode is going to catch a lot of people off guard, especially since it’s not the mid-season finale.

Nash: I hope so.

Acuna: When and how did you first learn about Siddiq’s fate on Sunday’s episode? I imagine it had to be before the start of season 10.

Nash: It absolutely was. In fact, you’re the first person to suggest that, which is true. Everybody else was surprised. [Showrunner] Angela [Kang] called me. She’s super gracious, and a great writer, and an even better leader and let me know that this was going to be Siddiq’s swan song.

Jace Downs/AMC Dante puts Siddiq into a choker hold and silently kills him on Sunday’s episode.

Nash: I wasn’t sad by it, really. I was really just excited by all the complexities of what he was going through and, and we’d discussed PTSD and trying to create a really nuanced and sensitive and timely portrayal of that and having a new child. For me as an actor, what’s always important is not necessarily the lines I get. It’s, “Does the character that I’m portraying serve the story and help tell the story in a better way?” I’ve always made out like a bandit on the show and this season is definitely no exception. You know, I think his death is very much going to be surprising and is also a catalyst for the remaining story to be told. So, for me, she gave me the rundown and I was just psyched.

Nash knew Dante was a Whisperer before the actor who plays the character.



Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Avi Nash said he kept the Dante reveal a secret from Juan Javier Cardenas in their first scenes together.

Acuna: What was your reaction to learning that Dante would be a Whisperer because that was a complete shock. That doesn’t happen in the comics and it’s probably one of the best twists that’s been done in years.

Nash: You know, that was also, [Kang] told me that ahead of time. And for me, that was super cool information to have because Juan didn’t actually know right at the beginning. So, I remember the first day [director and producer] Greg [Nicotero] and I met Juan. We weren’t sure whether or not we should tell him about his secret identity. If memory serves me right, I don’t think we did right away. I think we sort of let him play out that first scene with me really sort of in this laughable, loveable way. Then [we] sort of revealed to him some of his, Clark Kent/Superman aspects.

Jace Downs/AMC Nash says the secret about Dante’s identity helped the two of them bond together on set.

Nash: I think ironically at the fact that he and I shared the secret of his identity sort of bonded us together more closely and intimately as performers and actors and as these characters. I think it’s great. I agree with you completely. I think it’s a brilliant twist. I hope no one sees it coming and then I hope also that if they go back and watch, they see that little pieces of popcorn were dropped on the way here.

Clues that Dante was a Whisperer are scattered throughout the season and Nash thinks Dante may have had a thing for Siddiq.



Jace Downs/AMC Siddiq puts all of the pieces about Dante together at the wrong moment on Sunday’s episode.

Acuna: I watch the show very closely and felt like something was off. I wasn’t exactly sure what it was, but I did notice a few tells right from the very start. You see Siddiq constantly honing in on Dante’s mouth. Obviously the tell in this episode is when he’s making that clucking noise. Are there other little tells or hints that people may have missed this season that hinted at Dante’s true identity?Nash: Yeah. I think there are, I mean I think you’ve definitely hit on the one focusing on the mouth because that’s the only piece of the Whisperer that you could see through the mask. I think during Carol’s surgery he also made that clucking sound, that pop pop sound, which is kind of a tick. I think that’s actually what starts Siddiq’s tremors and flashback in that moment when he’s not able to actually perform the surgery.

I think what’s interesting about all that is the dual tragedy of the fact that Siddiq and Dante are sort of cultivating a really strong friendship, brothers in arms here treating the sick in Alexandria. Dante’s the first person to recognise that Siddiq is exhibiting signs of PTSD and reaches out to him as someone who’s also gone through that as well. I think, Dante, some of the language that he uses towards Siddiq, I don’t know, I’m not one of the writers, but I wonder if Dante actually has more than just sort of some feelings for Siddiq, if there is like homoerotic tension from his side towards that character.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Nash thinks that Dante may have had some feelings for Siddiq since he opened up to him so much.

Nash: So you take all of that into play and then you add the fact that there’s something in Siddiq’s mind about this guy that’s not fitting quite right. His subconscious is trying to tell him, “Wait a second, you know, this guy.” It makes for really, complex storytelling and, I’ve been sort of talking about this today, but I think, one of the tragedies of Siddiq’s memory is that he’s got one false memory in all of it. He carries all this guilt about the fact that after they all fought back [against the Whisperers] and the Highwaymen came and Siddiq fought back. Tara and everybody went outside and the Whisperers duped them and lined them up.

Siddiq remembers being frozen and he remembers not being able to move and is all torn up by that. When in fact, it’s Dante who held him down, stops him from being able to get up and fight or run or scream and held his eyes open. That piece of memory is actually so traumatic that it’s very deep, deep, deep within his subconscious. And so [you have] the verbal tick and the [hints of the] mouth. That’s why it takes so long for it to come back because you’ve kind of wiped that portion of the hard drive blank.

Siddiq told everyone about the water being tampered with before his death.



AMC Though we didn’t see it on screen, Avi Nash says he believes Siddiq went and told everyone about the water before his death.

Acuna: Why didn’t Siddiq tell anyone else, like Rosita, that the water was making everyone sick? How are they going to find out now that he’s dead?Nash: I think when he sees that that’s happening and he sort of has a huge outburst because he can’t believe he didn’t check that earlier. I absolutely think he went and told everyone. And there’s a little bit of time cut for when Dante comes and sees him at night because Dante, I don’t know if you caught that, but he says, ‘You know, I should have helped you with the water.’ And so I definitely think Siddiq fixed the water and told everyone that it’s his fault and that he should have checked the water. You know, he’s really throwing that blame onto himself and it solved the problem for everyone.

What Carl would make of Siddiq’s death after sacrificing his life for him on season eight.

Gene Page/AMC Carl was bitten by one of the undead while saving Siddiq out in the woods.

Acuna: What do you think Carl would make of Siddiq’s death? Was it worth him risking his life to save Siddiq?Nash: You know, I hope so because that was eight years ago. I think Siddiq brought about a different perspective to the community and really kept true to his promise to honour Carl. In those eight years, he fought to keep the community together, give fabulous relationships amongst all of these different characters, not just of love and compassion, but also friendship. And he brought a new child into the world. They have gotten so far into the story of the apocalypse that they’re now bringing it new life. I think that’s really emblematic of the fact that he’s honouring Carl’s word. I hope the fans respond strongly enough to Siddiq to give him a place up there with the Glenns and the Carls and Abrahams and he just doesn’t fade away into nothingness.

Acuna: This definitely goes into the top of my rankings of the most shocking deaths on the show.

Nash read books and spoke with showrunner Angela Kang a lot portray a character with PTSD in as truthful of a way as possible.



Acuna: What was it like playing someone with heavy PTSD this season? How did you get into that mindset and did you go and do any research? Did you talk to people?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Siddiq constantly relives the night a bunch of his friends are killed by the Whisperers throughout season 10.

Nash: I talked to the writers, I did some research. There’s a great book by Karl Marlantes called “What It Is Like To Go To War.” They’re really good at setting off my imagination. I was really concerned that we do a truthful and complex version of what PTSD entails as opposed to, I think some of the other depictions on screen are often… it just focuses on maybe the anger. What I discovered through my research and through talking with people is that PTSD is often built around the fact that you go through trauma and that trauma so powerful, it no longer has an endpoint for you. So it doesn’t exist as a memory. Your brain literally cannot process it as something that happened in the past and what happens is instead your reality now becomes a walking daymare. You know, at any time that memory can resurface and you think you’re going through it again in the present. So you react to that with anger, you react to that with terror. And you often react to that with a feeling of numbness because you almost want to shut down emotionally so as to not react so strongly. And that terrible trifecta of emotion leads to a lot of shame because you don’t know how to tell people what you’re going through. And you feel shame about the fact that you’re reacting sort of incorrectly to these things.

AMC Siddiq experiences a night terror while he’s watching his daughter, Coco.

I know there are moments where Siddiq looks at his child and fears that he may harm her. There are also moments that he loves her. There are also moments where he feels nothing he because his mind is so scrambled and I think all of those differing reactions contribute to a level of shame. Angela and I talked a lot about this night thing. I hope that portrayal comes across and its complexity and its nuance and helps people sort of engage in a conversation about how difficult this condition is. Frankly, the tragedy again is that I think Siddiq was on his first steps out because he was able to start opening up with people about what it is he was going through. And that’s kind of the first step being able to deal with it.

What Nash is excited to see coming up on the show and what’s next for him.



Jace Downs/AMC Now that we know Dante is a Whisperer, Alexandria may be in serious danger.

Acuna: What will be your favourite memory on “The Walking Dead” and what are you looking forward to as the season continues?

Nash: There are some great performances that I know are coming and I can’t wait to check those out. I have so many great memories from the show. It’s the first time in my career I was able to be a part of something so big and so beloved around the world. And I really cherish that and I cherish everyone that I worked with.

On my death dinner, I insisted that I cook a meal for everyone. I cooked a big Caribbean meal, which is part of my heritage, and told everyone how much they mean to me and said, ‘Look, I don’t want to hear anything from you guys. I don’t want to hear, ‘I’ll miss you.’ Just let me tell you thank you. And so I really cherish that memory and I look forward to, the next thing that I get a chance to do now.

Acuna: Well, what is the next thing for you now?Nash: I don’t know. I have a friend in France who I may go do a play with her there in French, which would be really cool. I have a mixed background. I don’t know. We’ll see. You hear something, you let me know.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.

