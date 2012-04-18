WATCH: What If 'The Walking Dead' Was A Family Sitcom?

Since season three of “The Walking Dead” doesn’t start until fall 2012, we’re going to need more than the “Get out of here, Carl” Tumblr to hold us over.



Thankfully, there’s no shortage of “Walking Dead” mash-ups.

One of the best is this gem imagining the crew as a sappy sitcom-happy family. Kind of makes us miss Shane.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Now check out why HBO can afford to gamble on their new TV show “Girls” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.