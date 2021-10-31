‘The Walking Dead’ premiered 11 years ago today. Here are 6 alternate concept posters for the first season of the show.

Here’s the official poster released for the first season of ‘TWD.’ AMC

“TWD” premiered on AMC 11 years ago on October 31, 2010.

To celebrate the anniversary, Insider is sharing alternate posters for the show’s first season.

The posters are featured in “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe,” out in November.

It’s tough to imagine the season one poster for “The Walking Dead” looking any other way.

A lone survivor, Rick Grimes, trots a horse down an abandoned highway to downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The color is muted to give it an eerie, apocalyptic feel.

“What people are the most surprised to learn is that we never actually had Rick out on that freeway,” executive producer Denise Huth said in the upcoming behind-the-scenes book “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe.” “VFX went out there and took some plates and some clean shots on an early Sunday morning when there wasn’t a lot of traffic.”

Rick was later added to the poster along with the many other details.

The now-iconic poster could’ve looked strikingly different – brighter and busier. To celebrate the 11th anniversary of the show’s premiere, which aired on October 31, 2010, Insider is showcasing several alternate concept posters for the series’ first season.

The posters are some of the many pieces of artwork featured in November’s “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe” by Matthew K. Manning. Some contain subtle differences like a few missing objects. Others have a different air date or completely different color palette.

This first poster looks a lot like the final version, but can you notice the differences? An alternate concept poster for the first season of ‘TWD.’ AMC Networks There are a few extra items in this poster that didn’t make the final cut. See if you can spot them before we point them out. There’s dirt and some other extraneous material in the road in front of Rick. Rick is way larger in the poster on the right. Birds are moved and the highway is manipulated on the final poster. AMC Networks, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider The other biggest differences include changes to the highway in front of Rick, a car in the bottom left-hand corner of the poster, and a slight difference to the logo placement. Rick is also larger in this poster, which uses the catchphrase, “The end is here.” We’re wondering if AMC may utilize that phrase for any key art for the series’ final episodes. Here’s the poster in color. The mood suddenly feels less dire. The logo in this image is slightly altered as well. AMC Networks At one point, “TWD” was set to premiere a week earlier on October 24, 2010. Even more color is seen in this concept poster. This is our least favorite of all the concept posters. AMC Networks The “TWD” logo is more of a dirt brown, here. The entire poster gives off a scorched-world vibe. Fans of Robert Kirkman’s comic of the same name will be more familiar with this logo. This entire poster feels more like a comic. Smoke from the towers is also seen in this version of the poster. AMC Networks The tag on this poster is different, reading, “This is only the beginning.” Though it’s not a dead ringer, the above logo shares more in common with its comic origins than the others. You can read the first issue of the comic here. The logo appeared on the bottom of this version of the poster. An alternate version of ‘TWD’ season one poster has a different premiere date. AMC Networks The road looks weather-stained and some of the buildings look like they’re already missing windows. The highway isn’t manipulated here. Today’s more familiar red “TWD” logo is featured on this poster. This poster is very text busy on top. AMC Networks Rick Grimes isn’t as prominent. A large focus of this poster is that the series came from Frank Darabont. It’s almost too tough to see what’s going on in this poster as opposed to the others. “The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe” will be in stores starting November 10 before a wide release on November 16.