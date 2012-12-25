A Coffee Cup That Wakes Up With You

This is the Fred and Friends Wake-Up Cup.



Why We Love It: This heat-sensitive porcelain mug changes its exterior design as it heats up. Just pour the hot liquid beverage of your choice into the mug, and the ink will respond by changing the tired, haggard eyes to wide awake and alert ones.

The only drawbacks are you can’t put it in the dishwasher or reheat your coffee in the microwave. But if you use as advertised, it makes a cute gift nonetheless.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $17.

