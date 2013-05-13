15 Weird Foreign Movie Posters For American Films

side by side of film poster for AliensIn space, no one can hear you scream ‘Halal!’

Our memories of our favourite films are often intertwined with the iconic movie posters that advertised them. That’s why when you come across a foreign version of a poster for a film that you love it almost feels as if the film itself has been remade — wrongly.

We’ve compiled a bunch of famous film posters from the last few decades and have put their dumbfounding doppelgangers from across the globe right along side them.

The classic Breakfast at Tiffany's American movie poster.

A Breakfast at Tiffany's poster created in Poland. Not bad!

The US film poster for Indiana Jones, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The Polish version of Indiana Jones, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Who could forget this poster for The Terminator?

The Czech republic, apparently!

An American poster of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

A hand-drawn poster of the Harry Potter film from India.

The US movie poster for the Sex and the City film.

The Polish version has a slightly different view of the film.

The original Some Like it Hot movie poster starring Marylin Monroe.

The Polish version didn't feel Marilyn was much of a selling point.

Posters for the Star Wars trilogy.

Hungarian posters for the Star Wars trilogy.

The American poster for Jaws 2.

The Jaws 2 poster produced in Poland.

The original poster for Close Encounters of the Third Kind still gives some of us chills.

The Polish one? Not so much.

The American poster for Will Smith's Seven Pounds.

The Japanese version ws arguably better.

The American movie poster for Cujo, based on the Stephen King novel.

A hand-painted African poster makes it look like a movie for kids.

The original Fatal Attraction movie poster.

The Polish poster didn't see the actors as a big draw.

Who could forget Ghost Busters?

The Czech Republic really has its own thing going on.

The American movie poster for Deliverance.

The Yugoslavian movie poster for Deliverance was more dramatic.

