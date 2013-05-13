15 Weird Foreign Movie Posters For American Films

In space, no one can hear you scream ‘Halal!’

Our memories of our favourite films are often intertwined with the iconic movie posters that advertised them. That’s why when you come across a foreign version of a poster for a film that you love it almost feels as if the film itself has been remade — wrongly.



We’ve compiled a bunch of famous film posters from the last few decades and have put their dumbfounding doppelgangers from across the globe right along side them.

Take a look and be reminded how proud you are to be an American.

